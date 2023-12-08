Julia Roberts Reveals the "Hardest Drug" She's Ever Taken

Watch : Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke Talk New Movie

Julia Roberts didn't run away from this question.

During a game of "Plead the Fifth" on the Dec. 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked the Runaway Bride star to reveal the "hardest drug" she's ever tried.

"Mushrooms," Julia replied before being asked if she had a positive experience. "It was nice. Yeah, not gonna lie. Kids, don't try it at home."

In addition to giving a response to the drug question during "Plead the Fifth"—the legendary WWHL gave where celebs are asked three questions but can refuse to answer only one—the Oscar winner listed her least favorite Real Housewives star.

"Who went to prison?" she wondered before Andy cited Jen Shah. "Yeah. Yeah, I'm just saying that 'cause she's in prison, and I feel safe."

But there was one question that had Julia staying tight-lipped: How would she rank her movies Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding and Notting Hill from favorite to least favorite? Although, the actress was willing to say which of her films she'd love to revisit for a sequel.