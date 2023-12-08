Sophie Turner Seals Peregrine Pearson Romance With a Kiss

Watch : Sophie Turner Spotted Kissing Peregrine Pearson

Winter is coming, and with it comes new romance for Sophie Turner.

The Game of Thrones alum, 27, was spotted once again getting cozy with aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson, who she was first linked to at the end of October. Sophie—who is currently amid divorce proceedings with estranged husband Joe Jonas—was all smiles as she was photographed on a stroll with Perry in London. The two were bundled up against the cold, walking hand in hand as they stopped to sneak in a quick kiss.

The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were photographed locking lips during a Paris outing on Oct. 28, only to attend the Rugby World Cup Final at Stade de France together that same day.

For his part, Perry, 29, is a property developer and descendant of Samuel Pearson, the entrepreneur who founded the London-based publishing company, Pearson plc, in the 1800s. Before his romance with Sophie, he was dating Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark for three years before their split in September.