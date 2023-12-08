Sophie Turner Seals Peregrine Pearson Romance With a Kiss

Sophie Turner looks to be officially off the market for the first time since her split from Joe Jonas. She and British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson were seen once again locking lips in London.

Watch: Sophie Turner Spotted Kissing Peregrine Pearson

Winter is coming, and with it comes new romance for Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones alum, 27, was spotted once again getting cozy with aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson, who she was first linked to at the end of October. Sophie—who is currently amid divorce proceedings with estranged husband Joe Jonas—was all smiles as she was photographed on a stroll with Perry in London. The two were bundled up against the cold, walking hand in hand as they stopped to sneak in a quick kiss. 

The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were photographed locking lips during a Paris outing on Oct. 28, only to attend the Rugby World Cup Final at Stade de France together that same day.

For his part, Perry, 29, is a property developer and descendant of Samuel Pearson, the entrepreneur who founded the London-based publishing company, Pearson plc, in the 1800s. Before his romance with Sophie, he was dating Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark for three years before their split in September. 

photos
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

And while Sophie boasts the impressive title of Queen of the North in the HBO series, Perry is the presumed heir of his family's estate and his dad's title which, when inherited, would have him known as the 5th Viscount of Cowdray. 

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News/SplashNews.com/David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gentleman's Journal

But while she isn't getting cozy with her new flame, Sophie has been working through the legal proceedings surrounding her and the Jonas Brothers singer's divorce. Most recently, the Do Revenge star and Joe, 34, who split in September after four years of marriage, came to a custody agreement for their two children, daughters Willa, 3, and D.J., 16 months. 

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the couple shared in a statement to E! News Oct. 10. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

And keep reading for a closer look at Sophie and Perry's PDA-filled outing across the pond. 

Dean / SplashNews.com

Nothing But Laughs

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson shared a chuckle as they walked hand in hand across the pond. 

Dean / SplashNews.com

Bundled Up

The pair looked cozy as they braved the cool weather. 

Dean / SplashNews.com

A Walk to Remember

The two kept it close on their walk together, going incognito in sunglassed and hats.

Dean / SplashNews.com

A Sweet Embrace

The British aristocrat and the Game of Thrones star share an intimate moment. 

Dean / SplashNews.com

Game of Love

The pair snuck in a quick kiss on the streets of London. 

Dean / SplashNews.com

Staying Up to Date

Sophie and Perry were sure to take a quick break to check their phones. 

Dean / SplashNews.com

Taking in the Sights

Perry took in the sunshine in London during their outing.

Dean / SplashNews.com

Story Time

The couple were engrossed in their conversation as they kept it comfy in sweats and sneakers. 

Dean / SplashNews.com

Hitting Their Stride

The Do Revenge star and property developer looked comfortable together as they enjoyed time in the sun. 

Dean / SplashNews.com

Having Fun

The 27-year-old kept it light as she talked with her hands. 

Dean / SplashNews.com

A Moment to Themselves

The rest of the world was far away as the pair faced each other. 

