Sophie Turner Seals Peregrine Pearson Romance With a Kiss

Winter is coming, and with it comes new romance for Sophie Turner.
The Game of Thrones alum, 27, was spotted once again getting cozy with aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson, who she was first linked to at the end of October. Sophie—who is currently amid divorce proceedings with estranged husband Joe Jonas—was all smiles as she was photographed on a stroll with Perry in London. The two were bundled up against the cold, walking hand in hand as they stopped to sneak in a quick kiss.
The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were photographed locking lips during a Paris outing on Oct. 28, only to attend the Rugby World Cup Final at Stade de France together that same day.
For his part, Perry, 29, is a property developer and descendant of Samuel Pearson, the entrepreneur who founded the London-based publishing company, Pearson plc, in the 1800s. Before his romance with Sophie, he was dating Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark for three years before their split in September.
And while Sophie boasts the impressive title of Queen of the North in the HBO series, Perry is the presumed heir of his family's estate and his dad's title which, when inherited, would have him known as the 5th Viscount of Cowdray.
But while she isn't getting cozy with her new flame, Sophie has been working through the legal proceedings surrounding her and the Jonas Brothers singer's divorce. Most recently, the Do Revenge star and Joe, 34, who split in September after four years of marriage, came to a custody agreement for their two children, daughters Willa, 3, and D.J., 16 months.
"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the couple shared in a statement to E! News Oct. 10. "We look forward to being great co-parents."
And keep reading for a closer look at Sophie and Perry's PDA-filled outing across the pond.