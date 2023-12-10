'Tis The Season For Crazy Good Holiday Deals at Walmart, Like $250 Off A Dyson Vacuum

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holidays means its time to cozy up on the couch with some hot chocolate and a throw blanket, blast Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You", and re-watch your Elf for like the hundredth time. But apart from that, the holidays are also a time enjoy savings on tons of things, especially at Walmart because when it comes to finding deals on tech or anything for your home, Walmart is where is the place to shop. Not only do they have literally everything you could every need (or want), they also have insane deals that you won't find anywhere else.
Not only are all of these items on sale, they're also all highly-rated with tons of glowing reviews from satisfied shoppers so you know they have to be good. From Ninja's at-home ice cream maker to a TikTok famous Bissell carpet cleaner that pet parents rave about and towel warmer that make will your showers so much more luxurious, these holiday deals at Walmart are too good to pass up on, whether you're gifting them to friends or keeping it all for yourself. Keep reading for some of our can't-miss deals.
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This carpet cleaner from Bissell has gone viral on TikTok for its ability to make rugs, sofas, and car seats look brand new. It's an especially useful tool for all of the pet parents out there.
One reviewer raved, "I love this little machine! We have four cats and a large dog. Accident happen; from spilled meals, messy paws, hairballs, you name it this thing has cleaned it up with zero issues."
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
If there's ever a time to splurge on a Dyson vacuum, it's now because you can save $240 on this cordless version – that's nearly half off! Plus, it comes with a bunch of different attachments.
This reviewer wrote, "Absolutely love this Dyson! We are a pet friendly home and this collects all the dog hair and dandruff."
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphone
For less than $100, you can score these wireless headphones from Beats. With 40 hours of play time, they have built-in audio controls so you don't even have to adjust volume or skip to the next song. Choose from matte black, red, and rose gold.
One reviewer said, "I purchased 1 pair and my daughter loved them so I purchased a few more because they are so comfortable to wear. The sound quality is amazing."
Superun Walking Pad Treadmill
You've probably seen walking pads all over TikTok to help get your steps in, and this one is over 50% off. This one is slim enough to store beneath your bed and has a remote to control speed. Best of all, it comes in pink (or silver if that's more your vibe).
This reviewer raved, "easy to operate and doesn't take up much space! definitely helps me get my steps in each day!"
Costway Bathroom Towel Warmer
This towel warmer is a simple luxury that will instantly upgrade your shower or bath routine. It heats towels in under 15 minutes and once you've used this towel warmer, you'll wonder how you ever went without it, with one reviewer writing, "there is nothing to not like about getting out of a shower and wrapping up in a warm towel. Or having a warm blanket to wrap up in on a cool night."
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7
This mini polaroid is the cutest way to capture memories. It comes with a pack of film and is available in five cute shades, like lavender and seafoam green.
This reviewer wrote, "I was thrilled with the quality of the photos from this camera! Its so convenient that the camera just prints out the photos instantly and the pictures look great!"
Beautiful 2QT Cast Iron Heart Dutch Oven
Behold, the cutest dutch oven ever! With its heart-shaped design and gold hardware, this dutch oven from Drew Barrymore's line is sure to make everything taste better. Choose from champagne pink or black sesame.
One satisfied reviewer said, "This cast iron dutch oven is the real deal! It makes some great fried chicken and soups! Also my wife loves the heart shape and it's pink!!"
Ninja CREAMi, Ice Cream Maker
Whether you're craving a milkshake, ice cream, soft serve or a sorbet, this little machine can make it happen. All you have to do is load up the ingredients of your choice, freeze it overnight, and click a button to make a deliciously creamy treat. One reviewer boasted, "This thing is awesome! I've tried three very different options so far (rocky road ice cream, pineapple sorbet, and mint ice cream with crushed peppermints) and they are all winners."
Dreo Space Heaters for Inside
As the temperatures keep dropping, this space heater will ensure that you stay warm and cozy. With a temperature range of up to 95 degrees and several settings, this table top heater is also really quiet, as one reviewer pointed out, "Works great I bought it for my bedroom and it heats it up fast and the timer option is great for when you go to bed . My dogs love it too and it's quiet like advertised."
Xbox Series X Video Game Console
Save $100 on this sought-after XBOX console, which makes a great gift. With top tier graphics, performance, and processing, the savings are too good to skip. "As a long time gamer and avid xbox buyer, i'm extremely pleased with this system. The difference between this console and the OG xbox one is night and day!" said one happy reviewer.
Keurig K-Café Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
You'll never need to visit a coffee shop ever again when you have this 2-in-1 Keurig. Not only does it make a single serving of delicious coffee, it also has a built-in milk frother to create foamy lattes.
One reviewer raved, "This is a great upgrade from a traditional simpler single-cup Keurig but adding a milk frother along the side for that perfect milk foam to top your latte or cappuccino, while still saying compact on your kitchen counter."
Gifting on a budget? Check out these holiday gift ideas under $15 that live up to the hype.