Kevin Costner Sparks Romance Rumors With Jewel After Christine Baumgartner Divorce Drama

Kevin Costner might be a real prince of thieves because he may have just stolen Jewel's heart.
The Oscar winner, who recently finalized his divorce with ex Christine Baumgartner, is sparking romance rumors with the Grammy winner after they were seen looking cozy during a private charity event last month.
In a photo taken during a November fundraiser for Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation, shared by TMZ Dec. 8, the Yellowstone star, 68, has his arms wrapped around the "You Were Meant for me" singer, 49, who sits beside him while holding a microphone.
E! News has reached out to reps for Kevin and Jewel for comment and has not heard back.
The "Foolish Games" singer had given the actor a shoutout in an Instagram post the month the photo was reportedly taken.
Jewel had previously given a glimpse at the event—which was held on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands—on social media. In fact, she even gave Kevin a sweet shoutout for his help with the foundation.
"Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 28. "@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!"
And alongside the post, the "Foolish Games" singer shared a photo montage from her time on the Island. This includes photos of her and son Kase, 12, with ex-husband Ty Murray, enjoying a tropical vacation as well as a group shot with Kevin from the charity event itself.
Jewel and her ex, a rodeo pro, called it quits in 2014 after six years of marriage.
In May, Kevin and his wife Christine—parents of Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13—both filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. Following a months-long legal battle, the Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves actor, who is also dad to four kids from previous relationships, and his ex told E! News in a statement in September that they had "come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings."
Kevin and Jewel's rumored romance has taken many fans by surprise, they're not the only unexpected celeb couple throughout the years. Keep reading to see more...