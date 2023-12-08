Kevin Costner Sparks Romance Rumors With Jewel After Christine Baumgartner Divorce Drama

Watch : Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner DIVORCE Settled

Kevin Costner might be a real prince of thieves because he may have just stolen Jewel's heart.

The Oscar winner, who recently finalized his divorce with ex Christine Baumgartner, is sparking romance rumors with the Grammy winner after they were seen looking cozy during a private charity event last month.

In a photo taken during a November fundraiser for Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation, shared by TMZ Dec. 8, the Yellowstone star, 68, has his arms wrapped around the "You Were Meant for me" singer, 49, who sits beside him while holding a microphone.

E! News has reached out to reps for Kevin and Jewel for comment and has not heard back.

The "Foolish Games" singer had given the actor a shoutout in an Instagram post the month the photo was reportedly taken.

Jewel had previously given a glimpse at the event—which was held on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands—on social media. In fact, she even gave Kevin a sweet shoutout for his help with the foundation.