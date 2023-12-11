Golden Globes 2024: The Nominations Are Finally Here

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Did What With Her Golden Globes Trophy?!

It's that golden time of year.

The nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes were announced on Dec. 11 with Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama presenting the nominees across the 27 categories. And if you're keeping count, that's 15 groups for film and 12 for television.

In fact, fans will see two new categories this time around: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

The announcement follows a headline-making time for Hollywood, with the nominations coming a little more than a month after the end of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike and less than three months after the end of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

As for when the winners will be revealed, fans can watch the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards live on CBS and Paramount+ Jan. 7 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.