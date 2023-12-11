Golden Globes 2024: The Nominations Are Finally Here

It's that golden time of year.
The nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes were announced on Dec. 11 with Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama presenting the nominees across the 27 categories. And if you're keeping count, that's 15 groups for film and 12 for television.
In fact, fans will see two new categories this time around: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.
The announcement follows a headline-making time for Hollywood, with the nominations coming a little more than a month after the end of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike and less than three months after the end of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.
As for when the winners will be revealed, fans can watch the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards live on CBS and Paramount+ Jan. 7 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
But for now, let's get to the nominations. To see the full list of nominees, keep reading.
Film
Best Picture Drama:
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Picture - Musical/Comedy:
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Drama:
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama:
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy:
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy:
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Female Actor - Motion Picture:
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund, Pike, Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture:
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Director – Motion Picture:
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Sider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Picture - Animated:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Picture - Non-English Language:
Anatomy of a Fall, France
Fallen Leaves, Finland
Io Capitano, Italy
Past Lives, USA
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA
Best Score – Motion Picture:
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Song - Motion Picture:
"Addicted to Romance," She Came to Me, Bruce Springsteen
"Dance the Night," Barbie, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
"Peaches," The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
"Road to Freedom," Rustin, Lenny Kravitz
"What Was I Made For?" Barbie, Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell
TV
Best Drama Series:
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Musical/Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Television Female Actor - Drama Series:
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series:
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Television Male Actor - Musical/Comedy Series:
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Female Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Male Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Supporting Female Actor - Television:
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Male Actor - Television:
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television:
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer