Alo Yoga's 40% Off Sale Has Bras Starting at $34 & We Can't Click Fast Enough

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Benjamin Franklin once said, "but in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes and the great deals over at Alo Yoga" (I'm paraphrasing here). That's right, as we head towards winter you can find majorly discounted items over at Alo Yoga. Whether you're hitting up an intense vinyasa class, a relaxing restorative flow, or just exploring the recesses of your couch, you'll find the breathable, stretchy, and form sculpting gear that will keep you moving and grooving.
You'll find discounts up to 40% off on sales items, including bras, bralettes, tops, shorts, leggings, and more. There's a super comfy sweatshirt bra for $40, a shiny bralette for $40, a soft and smooth velour bra for $34, plus neon pink leggings that are $51 off the original price, and that's just the start.
This sale has all the goodies you'll want to stock up on before the new year. But, they won't last long, so head over to Alo Yoga now. Tell them Benjamin Franklin sent you.
Seamless Illusion Bralette
Light support, adjustable criss-cross straps, and four-way stretch make this bralette a must-have. It's also made of breathable color-shifting fabric so you can make a splash in any flow class.
High-Waist Cinched Leggings
These shiny leggings deliver a moto vibe and a cinched design that will sculpt and smooth your silhouette. They'll take you from the mat to the streets, and pair perfectly with some trendy combat boots.
Faux Leather Airbrush Splendor Bra
Match your shiny cinched leggings with this shiny bralette with a faux leather finish. The straps are adjustable and it offers light to medium support for wherever your flow might take you.
Velour Glimmer Scoop Neck Bra
Save $24 on this ultra-soft velour bra with a racerback design. It has ruched details, light support, and can be worn layered or on its own.
Blissful Henley Bra Top
Break out your high-waist leggings or jeans because they'll go perfectly with this henley bra top. It's made from a thick ribbed knit, features removable cups, and it's $30 off the original price.
High-Waist 7/8 Visionary Legging
With a smooth, sculpted silhouette, these neon pink leggings are a no-brainer. They're also designed with four-way stretch, plus moisture-wicking and odor-resistant properties, and $51 off the original price.
7
These brightly colored bike shorts go great with an oversized hoodie or under a dress for an effortless look. Plus, they come in six colors and are moisture-wicking and odor resistant.
Velour Choice Polo
Add this cropped velour polo to your closet ASAP. It's so soft, features a collar for popping, and it's also available in black and steel blue.
High-Waist Ripped Warrior Legging
Featuring slashes in the front, these edgy leggings make a statement. They're also stretchy, high-waisted and moisture-wicking, leaving one reviewer to comment, "Gorgeous color, fits true to size and the fabric feels fabulous."
Chenille Chalet Cardigan
This soft and plush chenille cardigan looks as good as it feels. Plus, it features a cropped design and flared sleeves for an elevated look.
High-Waist Alosoft Flow Legging
Originally priced at $128, you can get these flow leggings for just $76. They're velvety soft, stretchy, breathable and moisture-wicking for a sequence on the mat or off.
Sleek Back Bodysuit
With six colors to choose from, you'll want to add this sculpted bodysuit to your cart ASAP. It features a built-in shelf bra and thong back that works under jeans or leggings, and reviewers note that it can be worn layered on solo.
Vapor Aurora Take Charge Bra
Sleek and breathable, no flow is complete without the Take Charge Bra. It has cross straps and features light to medium support that reviewers rave makes them feel comfortable and secure.
Bandana Stride Short
Featuring a high waist and retro silhouette, these shorts with a bandana-inspired print are a solid pick for running on the track or running errands. They're also lightweight and feature a tiny inside pocket for keys or money.
Vapor Bandana Splendor Bra
Match your bandana shorts with this cute bandana bralette that's made to be seen. It's made of a sleek and breathable fabric and offers light support, which one reviewer noted is "comfy, buttery soft."
High-Waist Airbrush Legging
These leggings are soft, smoothing, and snug for running errands or running to Pilates. They have medium compression and a high waistband that will keep you supported from sun A to sun B.
Scoop Neck Sweatshirt Bra
Available in six colors, this soft sweatshirt bra is made of French terry and features a ruched hem. One reviewer reported, "Love the color and the material is so nice and comfy to wear."
