Matthew McConaughey's Reacts to Heartwarming Tribute From 15-Year-Old Son Levi

Matthew McConaughey knows what it takes to be a stellar dad.
In fact, the Oscar winner's son Levi, 15, recently proved that to be true in a heartwarming birthday message.
"People know Matthew Mcconaughey as an Actor and now a writer," Levi's note, which Matthew read aloud on the Dec. 8 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, said. "but I know him as my father."
"The man who always makes time for us no matter what," the message continued. "The man who's always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination. The journeys just getting started."
And the Interstellar star couldn't have been happier with his son's homage.
"It makes you feel like what you're doing as a parent is translating," the 54-year-old told host Jennifer Hudson. "Kids are a great mirror of who we are."
The Mud actor—who also shares son Livingston, 10, and daughter Vida, 13, with his wife of 11 years, Camila Alves McConaughey—even shared why he hopes his kids will be "cooler" than him.
"There's so many definitions of cool," he said. "But I think the real definition of cool and I guess when I am the coolest is when I'm just most myself, which is what I think is the coolest thing about people."
When Levi asked what he meant, the Just Because author explained, "'I hope that you can learn to be yourself better than I'm trying to learn to be myself.'"
Over the years, Matthew has been vocal about how he learns from his children as much as they learn from him.
"Levi continues to teach me consideration," Matthew told E! News in September. "He's an extremely considerate young man and I appreciate that about him."
Meanwhile, Vida teaches him "forgiveness," the Dazed and Confused alum shared. "She's a real peacemaker."
As for Livingston, he noted, "reminds me of the power of absolute singular focus. When he's got a project, whether it's a sport or homework or drawing, he zeroes in and the rest of the world is gone."
