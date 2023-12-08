Matthew McConaughey's Reacts to Heartwarming Tribute From 15-Year-Old Son Levi

Watch : Matthew McConaughey On What He's Learned from His Kids

Matthew McConaughey knows what it takes to be a stellar dad.

In fact, the Oscar winner's son Levi, 15, recently proved that to be true in a heartwarming birthday message.

"People know Matthew Mcconaughey as an Actor and now a writer," Levi's note, which Matthew read aloud on the Dec. 8 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, said. "but I know him as my father."

"The man who always makes time for us no matter what," the message continued. "The man who's always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination. The journeys just getting started."

And the Interstellar star couldn't have been happier with his son's homage.

"It makes you feel like what you're doing as a parent is translating," the 54-year-old told host Jennifer Hudson. "Kids are a great mirror of who we are."

The Mud actor—who also shares son Livingston, 10, and daughter Vida, 13, with his wife of 11 years, Camila Alves McConaughey—even shared why he hopes his kids will be "cooler" than him.