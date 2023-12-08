Matthew McConaughey's Reacts to Heartwarming Tribute From 15-Year-Old Son Levi

After Matthew McConaughey’s son Levi recently praised his approach to parenting, the Oscar winner shared what the teen’s kind words really meant to him.

Matthew McConaughey knows what it takes to be a stellar dad.

In fact, the Oscar winner's son Levi, 15, recently proved that to be true in a heartwarming birthday message.

"People know Matthew Mcconaughey as an Actor and now a writer," Levi's note, which Matthew read aloud on the Dec. 8 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, said. "but I know him as my father."

"The man who always makes time for us no matter what," the message continued. "The man who's always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination. The journeys just getting started."

And the Interstellar star couldn't have been happier with his son's homage.

"It makes you feel like what you're doing as a parent is translating," the 54-year-old told host Jennifer Hudson. "Kids are a great mirror of who we are."

The Mud actor—who also shares son Livingston, 10, and daughter Vida, 13, with his wife of 11 years, Camila Alves McConaughey—even shared why he hopes his kids will be "cooler" than him.

"There's so many definitions of cool," he said. "But I think the real definition of cool and I guess when I am the coolest is when I'm just most myself, which is what I think is the coolest thing about people."

When Levi asked what he meant, the Just Because author explained, "'I hope that you can learn to be yourself better than I'm trying to learn to be myself.'"

Over the years, Matthew has been vocal about how he learns from his children as much as they learn from him. 

"Levi continues to teach me consideration," Matthew told E! News in September. "He's an extremely considerate young man and I appreciate that about him."

Meanwhile, Vida teaches him "forgiveness," the Dazed and Confused alum shared. "She's a real peacemaker."

As for Livingston, he noted, "reminds me of the power of absolute singular focus. When he's got a project, whether it's a sport or homework or drawing, he zeroes in and the rest of the world is gone."

Keep reading for some of the McConaughey's sweetest family moments.

Baller Lifestyle

Matthew and his son Livingston meet Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Paris Fashion Week

This family time at Paris Fashion Week was magnifique!

Braving Waves

"Surf souvenirs," Matthew captioned this March 2023 pic of son Levi.

Best Uncle

"Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!" Camila Alves wrote on Instagram in January 2023 for her and Matthew's daughter Vida's 13th birthday. "How does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you "life" (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd)"

Couple's Selfie

Matthew and Camila Alves take a selfie.

Kisses

Camila Alves kisses her husband.

The Trio

Matthew and wife Camilla Alves' kids LivingstonVida and Levi pose for a 2022 pic.

Going Camping

In December 2022, Camila Alves wrote, "We get the trailer they are responsible for the tent… #ontheroad."

Batter Up

Matthew appears with Camila Alves and kids Levi and Vida at a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Family Night

Matthew brings his family to the 2014 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala.

Reading Time

"Kids reading time by the fire!" Camila Alves wrote in December 2022. "Fun book @reesewitherspoon !! Ladies and gentlemen if you don't have it time to get it! Great gift too!"

Red Carpet Ready

Matthew brings Camila Alves and their kids LeviVida and Livingston to the 2019 Texas Medal Of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas.

Star Power

Matthew and his family attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2014.

