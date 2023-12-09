Krys Marshall Reveals This Episode of For All Mankind Was the Hardest Yet

Watch : What Emmy Rossum Did to Escape The Crowded Room's "Very Dark" Plot

This one took almost everything under the sun to film.

When it came to filming For All Mankind season four, Krys Marshall, who plays astronaut Danielle Poole on the Apple TV+ series, truly gave everything she had. This was especially the case for filming the devastating episode five scenes that explore exactly what the crews of the Phoenix, Mars 94 and Sojourner 1—the latter of which included Danielle—went through when they were stranded on Mars at the end of season three.

"Episode five I am so proud of," Krys told E! News in an exclusive interview. "When I read the script, I had to close my laptop and just openly weep. Because it was just so riveting."

"It was it was my Mount Everest of acting," she continued. "In the 30 odd, 40 episodes of the show that I've done, that number of weeks of shooting was just really difficult. We were in probably 16 hours each day, in there every single day of the week. And it just took a lot out of me. But in seeing the final product, I am immensely proud of my cast and of our show and proud of myself."