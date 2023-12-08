How Andrew Garfield Really Feels About Fans Favoring Other Spider-Mans

Watch : Ariana Grande Joined by Jonathan Bailey & Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon

Andrew Garfield is okay with not being your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor recently opened up on his time playing the iconic superhero—and how he feels about fans being partial to other Peter Parkers.

"I'm 40 years old," the actor said at the Red Sea Film Festival on Dec. 7, per Variety. "If you love me, fine, and if you don't love me, it's your loss.

Andrew—who splits the role with not only Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland but now the animated Miles Morales character voiced by Shameik Moore—also reminisced about his time on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which premiered in 2021.

"Every single one of us had our own version of that character and we didn't know how they were going to interact, until they were actually interacting in the room together," he added, referring to sharing the screen with Tobey and Tom. "It was as if you were making a low-budget short film with friends. And it was the biggest movie in the history of movies."