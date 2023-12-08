How Andrew Garfield Really Feels About Fans Favoring Other Spider-Mans

Andrew Garfield is okay with not being your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
The Amazing Spider-Man actor recently opened up on his time playing the iconic superhero—and how he feels about fans being partial to other Peter Parkers.
"I'm 40 years old," the actor said at the Red Sea Film Festival on Dec. 7, per Variety. "If you love me, fine, and if you don't love me, it's your loss.
Andrew—who splits the role with not only Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland but now the animated Miles Morales character voiced by Shameik Moore—also reminisced about his time on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which premiered in 2021.
"Every single one of us had our own version of that character and we didn't know how they were going to interact, until they were actually interacting in the room together," he added, referring to sharing the screen with Tobey and Tom. "It was as if you were making a low-budget short film with friends. And it was the biggest movie in the history of movies."
As for how Andrew—who starred alongside Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man films—prepared for his role as Spidey? "I was in the gym a lot. I ate soup and berries. I trained at Parkour and yoga," the Oscar nominee said at the festival. "I need to nourish that child who is out there watching."
And regardless of which version fans hold their allegiance to, Andrew's dedication to the character runs deep. As he noted, "I've loved Spider-Man since I was 3 years old."
Andrew also has a lot of love for his fellow Spider-Men. In fact, the Tick, Tick…Boom! star previously praised Tom for his web of lies.
"Tom is pretty great at creating subgenres of games for you all," he said on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers that aired in April 2022. "While you're in the cinema going, ‘Well that butt doesn't look real. Tobey's looks like it might be real. Could Andrew have that much ass? Maybe, potentially.'"
Needless to say, Andrew keeps Tom in check…