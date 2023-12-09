H&M's Sale Has On-Trend Winter Finds & They're All up to 60% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You know that feeling when you wish you had a couple new pieces to liven up your wardrobe? With the new year just a few weeks away, it feels like the perfect time to upgrade your closet with some fresh staples that will actually get you excited to get dressed in the mornings. The good news is that you can totally make this happen without breaking the bank because there are some pretty affordable (and cute) pieces out there, particularly at H&M.
So if you're in the mood to shop but don't want to spend a lot of money, you're in luck because right now, H&M is have a major sale where you can find plenty of stylish goodies that are all up to 60% off. That's right, you can unbeatable prices on trendy an fashionable pieces, with options starting as low as $7.99. From an eye-catching satin dress to a cozy sweater and even some cute home finds, keep scrolling for some of the best pieces you shop during H&M's blowout sale.
Balloon-Sleeved Sweater
You can never have too many sweaters, and this mint one has silver flecks running through it for a festive flair.
Nylon Shoulder Bag
This cream shoulder bag is sure to become a go-to. It's spacious enough to hold your daily essentials and it's made from nylon which is super easy to clean.
Rib-Knit Dress
With its sweetheart neckline, this rib knit mini dress looks way more expensive than it is and would look amazing paired with tights and knee-high boots. It's available in extended sizes and black or beige colorways.
Satin Wrap Dress
For a head-turning party look, look no further than this satin wrap dress, which has a deep-v neckline and elegant cuff sleeves. Choose from bold chartreuse or a retro-inspired green and beige pattern.
Quilted Puffer Jacket
Puffers will never go out of style, and this quilted one is incredibly chic, not to mention warm and cozy. It comes in winter white or light beige colorways and extended sizes.
Pocket-Detail Shoulder Bag
Boasting a utilitarian flair, this shoulder bag is a must-have closet staple. It has three outer zippered compartments to help keep you organized.
Single-Breasted Jacket
At just $34.99, this wool blend jacket is an absolute steal. With its oversized fit and notched lapels, it's the chicest way to top off an outfit. It comes in black or beige and is available in extended sizes.
Rib-Knit Sweetheart-Neckline Top
You can pair this ribbed knit top, which has a sweetheart neckline, with just about any bottom. Choose from black or light beige.
Glass Pitcher
Host in style with this glass pitcher, which comes in two stunning patterns – striped green or abstract brown and beige.
Large Plant Pot with Bubbles
Think about how cute your plants will look in these pots, which have a trendy bubble pattern and come in either white or powder pink.