Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: All the Snubs and Surprises From Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez

The 2024 Golden Globe Award nominations are upon us and with that, so are a few twists.

For this year's ceremony, Barbie led the pack with the most nods, earning nine nominations including for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and in true competitive Barbenheimer fashion, the fantasy comedy film was followed close by with Oppenheimer, which scooped up eight nods including for Best Picture - Drama.

Meanwhile, HBO's Succession dominated in the television category with nine nominations including for Best Drama Series. Not to mention, stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong are facing off in the Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series category, alongside contenders Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Dominic West (The Crown), and Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us).

But the Succession crew isn't the only cast celebrating nods, as Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez scooped up a nod for Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series. In that category, the "Single Soon" singer is up against Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Elle Fanning (The Great), and Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face).