Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: All the Snubs and Surprises From Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez

The nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes are here. Read on to find out which of your favorite stars were nominated and who was snubbed—including Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and more.

Watch: Amanda Seyfried Did What With Her Golden Globes Trophy?!

The 2024 Golden Globe Award nominations are upon us and with that, so are a few twists.

For this year's ceremony, Barbie led the pack with the most nods, earning nine nominations including for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and in true competitive Barbenheimer fashion, the fantasy comedy film was followed close by with Oppenheimer, which scooped up eight nods including for Best Picture - Drama.

Meanwhile, HBO's Succession dominated in the television category with nine nominations including for Best Drama Series. Not to mention, stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong are facing off in the Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series category, alongside contenders Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Dominic West (The Crown), and Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us).

But the Succession crew isn't the only cast celebrating nods, as Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez scooped up a nod for Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series. In that category, the "Single Soon" singer is up against Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Elle Fanning (The Great), and Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face).

And the shocks don't stop there, as Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film earned a nomination in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

As for the main event, the 2024 Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, January 7 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT on CBS.

In June, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that founded the Golden Globes, announced that it would be shutting down after facing years of controversy over voting practices and a lack of diversity. However, the ceremony will go on as scheduled, with the 81st annual award show returning to CBS.

Keep reading for all the shocking snubs and surprises from this year's nominations.

SNUB: Nicholas Braun, Succession

While Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong earned nominations in the Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series category and his costar Matthew Macfadyen nabbed one in the Best Supporting Male Actor - Television category for the fourth and final season of the HBO drama, the 35-year-old did not get a nod for his role as scene-stealer Cousin Greg.

SURPRISE: Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

This nomination may not be all that much of a surprise to Only Murders in the Building viewers, as she undoubtedly stole the show during season three, leading her to land a nomination in the Best Supporting Female Actor – Television category. With Meryl’s groundbreaking nod this year, she continues to hold the record for the most Golden Globes nominations ever with a career total of 33.

SNUB: America Ferrera, Barbie

Despite taking center stage in Barbie World alongside Margot Robbie, Ariana Greenblatt, Ryan Gosling and more, America was notably absent from the Best Supporting Female Actor - Motion Picture category. 

SURPRISE: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Of course, the Academy Award winner had no hard feelings when she learned she scored a nomination for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy. In fact, she expressed her shock in a statement to E! News: “I had so much fun making No Hard Feelings, it almost feels wrong to accept such an honor—but I will!!!”

SNUB: Ayo Edebiri, Bottoms

The 28-year-old was predicted to be a contender for Best Actress in a Leading Role- Comedy/Musical for her performance in the teen comedy film. However, she did still score her first-ever nomination this year for Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series for her role in The Bear.

SURPRISE: Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Though her performance in the biographical crime miniseries was snubbed when it came to the 2023 Emmy nominations, Elizabeth’s portrayal as Candy Montgomery was recognized in the Best Female Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture category.

SNUB: Tom Hiddleston, Loki 

The Marvel star was expected to land in the universe of Golden Globes nominations for his gripping performance as lead actor in Disney+’s Loki.

SURPRISE: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Say you’ll remember this: The 12-time Grammy winner’s Eras Tour film nabbed in a nomination for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, facing off against the likes of Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

SNUB: Taraji P. Henson, The Color Purple

Though costar Fantasia Barrino earned a nod for her role as Celie in the musical film, Taraji’s critically-acclaimed performance as Shug Avery did not earn a nomination.

SURPRISE: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

The “Same Old Love” singer has another nomination in the building, earning a nod for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical for her role in the Hulu series.

