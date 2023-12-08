The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei Breaks Down in Tears During Dramatic Teaser

Watch : See the 'Golden Bachelor' Finale Shocker!

ABC just served up a trailer for Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor.

The sneak peek for the teaching tennis professional's journey aired during the Bachelor in Paradise finale on Dec. 7. And not only did host Jesse Palmer call Joey's search for love the "most romantic season in Bachelor history," but he also described it as an "unbelievable, worldwide adventure."

The teaser shows Joey and the ladies traveling from the mountains to the beaches as he hopes to find the one. As for what the reality star is looking for in a partner?

"What I'm looking for is something so real that anyone can feel it, they can see it," he says in the clip, "and it gets me excited to think about it."

And while Jesse says "there will be love" and "there will be laughter" this season, he also notes "there will be drama." At one point, Joey says "someone is lying" to him and that he doesn't know who to believe. At another, one of the contestants tells Joey she isn't sure "how much longer she can do this" and appears to leave the show. The trailer also shows tense moments between the contestants and plenty of tears.