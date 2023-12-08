Actress Keisha Nash, Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife, Dead at 51

Watch : Soap Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a star gone too soon.

Keisha Nash, the ex-wife of Forest Whitaker, has died at the age of 51. A cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

Her and Forest's daughter True Whitaker confirmed her passing in an Instagram Story Dec. 7.

"Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond," the 25-year-old wrote, per People, on top of a black-and-white photo of her mother. "The most beautiful woman in the world... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart."

True also shared also shared an additional picture of her mother with "A Song For You" by Donny Hathaway playing in the background.

Keisha and Forest were married for 22 years before their divorce in 2018. They also shared daughter Sonnet, 27, as well as daughter Autumn, 32, and son Ocean, 33, who are Keisha's daughter and Forest's son from previous relationships. The two met on the set of the 1994 film Blown Away, in which Keisha was cast as the girlfriend of Forest's character.