Psst, Reformation’s Winter Sale is Here and It’s Your last Chance to Snag Your Fave Pieces Up to 40% Off

Buckle up bestie, because we're headed straight to Reformation's winter sale for some very well-deserved retail therapy. After a long day of figuring out what to get your mom and dad for the holidays and hitting up the stores amid the Christmas shopping frenzy, it's time to relax and treat yourself by taking advantage of some incredible deals. While yes, to some it might seem crazy to continue shopping after hours of holiday shopping for others. But shopping for yourself is different, especially when your favorite brand is having their last sale of the year, and you can finally score the Juliette dress you've been eyeing all year for less than $150 right now!
With up to 40% off select styles and colors, Reformation's winter sale has some of their most popular pieces on sale right now. We're talking sexy silk skirts, cashmere cardigans that give off Y2K vibes, and more trendy looks that you need to get your hands on immediately. While styles are selling out super quickly, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces that are still in stock—but act fast girlies, because we can't imagine they will be for much longer. So, run don't walk to Reformation because it's too late.
Cello Knit Top
How chic is this prosecco velvet knit top? It's the perfect top to wear to any New Year's Eve party while drinking some bubbly and celebrating with friends. Plus, it's incredibly soft and stretchy, ensuring you stay comfy all night long.
Tazz Maxi Corduroy Skirt
Yes, we might be in winter already, but it shouldn't stop you from wearing cute fall outfits all year long, like this maxi corduroy skirt. Made from 100% organically grown cotton, throw on a pair of knee-high boots and you've got yourself the ultimate dreamy fall-inspired look.
Alden Knit Dress
If you're still on the hunt for a New Year's Eve dress that shows off your curves and looks chic, we recommend adding this Alden Knit dress straight to your cart. We love its subtle sparkle in the knit that gives off just the right touch of opulence (which is everything you want on New Year's Eve, obvi).
Layla Silk Skirt
Who can say no to silk? Not us. For a pop of color snag this Layla silk skirt in this lavender aura colorway. You can easily dress it up or down, making it a staple you'll be reaching for all the time. Did we mention it's $80 off right now?!
Garrett Cashmere Cable Oversized Turtleneck
Trust us when we tell you there's nothing better than snuggling up in a cozy cashmere sweater like this Oversized Garret turtleneck. Both the charcoal and off-white colors are on sale right now for $90 less than its original price!
Nylah Nappa Knee Boot
The croc-effect is back in style girlies, and what better way to sport this fashion trend than knee-high boots? We love pairing these with maxi skirts, especially during the winter season.
Riven Cashmere Cardigan
Hello, Y2K vibes! Feel like Cher from Clueless when rocking this Riven Cashmere cardigan, with its too-cute fluffy collar. This a a must-have in our books.
Bryson Dress
Velvet for the holidays? Yes, please. Look festive and chic in this luxurious green velvet Bryson dress at your next holiday party. We recommend stepping on it, as it's almost completely sold out in this color! But just in case, it's also on sale in three different patterns that are just as cute.
Juliette Dress
If you're a fan of Reformation's style, you've probably spotted the Juliette dress taking over social media. Our current crush is on this charming pink floral design—ideal for date nights or Valentine's Day. Keep in mind most sizes and colors are already sold out so make you to snag this coveted dress ASAP.
Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Elevate your style with Reformation's iconic crescent-shaped leather shoulder bag featuring a chic tie detail, magnetic closure, and convenient interior pockets. Effortlessly accommodating your essentials, it comfortably holds your wallet, phone, keys, and even leaves room for your lip gloss collection.
Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt
Let's take a second to thank TikTok for bringing back the maxi denim skirt and making it cool again. This Tazz skirt from Reformation is exactly the fit and style you want in any long denim skirt you're looking to wear to stay on trend. Featuring a front slit, it perfectly shows off your boots and legs elegantly.
Nicoletta Mule Heel
A cute little heel moment is just what you need to upgrade your holiday fit. This metallic mule will add some shine, while still keeping it classy.
