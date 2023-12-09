Save 56% On the Magical Good American Jeans That Still Fit Me After 30 Pounds of Weight Fluctuation

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

In my closet, I have clothes that used to fit, never fit, and I'm hoping to fit into. That wasn't by design, but it just what happened. During a period of major stress, I gained 30 pounds and none of my pants fit. I was determined to make that a temporary situation and slim down, but I had one immediate need: jeans that fit. I didn't want to buy jeans that I would only wear temporarily, so I did my research got the famous Always Fits Jeans, from Good American, the brand founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede.

I opted for the Good American Always Fits Jeans based on the promise that they "stretch up to four sizes," which I was hoping would actually be true. They zipped up at my highest weight and I was relieved— that alone was a win. Then, I went to work, dieting and exercising. I lost 27 pounds in a month and the jeans still fit. After that, I created a routine that was more manageable for my lifestyle and I gained 15 pounds back and ultimately lost another 12. And, yes, the jeans still fit. I am still a work in progress, but the one thing that stayed the same was this pair of jeans. They really do always fit.

I can't stop marveling about these miraculous jeans. If you want to see what the hype is all about, Good American has a major sale right now. Use the promo code GIFT30 to save 30% sitewide. And, yes, that includes an EXTRA 30% off sale styles. You can get my go-to jeans at a 56% discount, depending on which style and color you choose.