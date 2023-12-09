Save 56% On the Magical Good American Jeans That Still Fit Me After 30 Pounds of Weight Fluctuation

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In my closet, I have clothes that used to fit, never fit, and I'm hoping to fit into. That wasn't by design, but it just what happened. During a period of major stress, I gained 30 pounds and none of my pants fit. I was determined to make that a temporary situation and slim down, but I had one immediate need: jeans that fit. I didn't want to buy jeans that I would only wear temporarily, so I did my research got the famous Always Fits Jeans, from Good American, the brand founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede.
I opted for the Good American Always Fits Jeans based on the promise that they "stretch up to four sizes," which I was hoping would actually be true. They zipped up at my highest weight and I was relieved— that alone was a win. Then, I went to work, dieting and exercising. I lost 27 pounds in a month and the jeans still fit. After that, I created a routine that was more manageable for my lifestyle and I gained 15 pounds back and ultimately lost another 12. And, yes, the jeans still fit. I am still a work in progress, but the one thing that stayed the same was this pair of jeans. They really do always fit.
I can't stop marveling about these miraculous jeans. If you want to see what the hype is all about, Good American has a major sale right now. Use the promo code GIFT30 to save 30% sitewide. And, yes, that includes an EXTRA 30% off sale styles. You can get my go-to jeans at a 56% discount, depending on which style and color you choose.
Good American Always Fits Jeans on Sale
Good American Always Fits Good Legs Skinny Jeans
These are seriously THE most innovative jeans ever. They have amazing stretch for when I gain weight, yet they're not falling down when I lose weight. I don't know what kind of sorcery this is, but I am grateful.
We all want jeans that are flattering. These are made from that iconic denim that stretches 4 sizes. Plus, they have a little bit of edge with that distressed knee.
Good American Always Fits Good Classic Slim Bootcut Jeans
If you're looking for a versatile pair of Always Fits Jeans, you can't go wrong with that bootcut look. They work for every season (and shoe type).
Good American Always Fits Good Legs Straight Jeans
The Always Fits Straight Leg Jeans are so chic, yet you can easily go casual. The jeans have range (and I'm not just talking about the stretchy size range).
While you're shopping at Good American, there are so many other styles on sale too. Use the promo code GIFT30 to save 30% sitewide and get an EXTRA 30% off sale styles.
The Best Good American Deals
Good American Seamless Rib Legging
Good American leggings are a wardrobe staple. The Seamless Ribbed Leggings are supremely stretchy and flattering. You'll die for this ultra-soft fabric.
Good American Seamless Chunky Rib Legging
Give your black leggings a break and opt for a bold, bright pair instead.
Good American Shine Track Jacket
Add a retro aesthetic to your wardrobe with the Good American Shine Track Jacket.
Good American Compression Scuba Bodysuit
I got this at a Black Friday sale and I love it. It's so smooth and it shapes and sculpts without making me feel like I'm squeezed in.
Good American Faux Leather Leggings
Stand out from the crowd with these vinyl leggings that are just so cool.
Good American Slinky Jersey Modern Tank Bodysuit
Take a walk on the wild side with a supremely flattering leopard print bodysuit.
Good American Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit
I have this bodysuit in 4 colors because it's slimming and comfy.. It's the perfect base layer in the cold months and it's a cute stand-alone top with my favorite jeans.
Good American Monokini
You may not be in swimwear mode at the moment, but winter is the best time to get a good deal. You'll make a statement in this monokini, for sure. It's on sale in 3 solid colors too.
Good American Weekend Shorts
We all need these shorts. You can dress them up or down with ease. While they're on sale, you might as well get two pairs. That's how much you'll love them.
Good American Half Zip Sweatshirt
Here's another personal favorite. I sized up for a relaxed fit and I love this zip-up. I feel cozy, yet look polished, which is my ideal casual aesthetic.
Good American Weightless Denim Shorts
These are the softest denim shorts you'll ever wear. I promise.
Good American Good ’90s Shorts
Channel your inner '90s bombshell with a versatile pair of jean shorts.
Good American Jeanius Good Skate Sweatpants
Get the look of jeans and the comfort of sweatpants with this innovative style from Good American, which comes in three colorways.
Good American Zip Front Poplin Bodysuit
Now, this is how you elevate your basic white shirt. The zip-up bodysuit gives that "chic without trying" look we all aspire to wear.
Good American Faux Leather Classic Tee
Add a little edge to your wardrobe with a faux leather t-shirt. There are 2 colors to choose from.
Good American Faux Leather Shorts
Faux leather is always good idea. These shorts will get you so many compliments every time you wear them.
Good American U Ring Midi Dress
A midi black dress accentuates your curves in all of the best ways. Heads will turn.
Good American Fleece Shacket
I have these shackets in 3 colors. I end up wearing them all year. The look works in the cold months as a top and it's a great light jacket during the warm seasons. For sizing, I would say to stick to your typical size because it's already a relaxed look.
Good American Trouser Shorts
These tan shorts personify effortlessly chic style.
Good American Compression Shine Bootcut Trouser
Feel pretty in pink with a pair of shiny bootcut trousers that you're gonna be obsessed with. They also come in grey and black.
Good American Good Curve Straight Vinyl Pants
Channel your inner rockstar with some black, vinyl pants.
Good American Weightless Short Jumpsuit
A one-piece outfit is the easiest choice, and you'll look so put-together without even trying.
Good American Scuba Sculpted Blazer
Bring a Barbiecore vibe to the office with a vibrant blazer. The scuba fabric is stretchy and soft. It also comes in black.
Good American Fit for Success Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Good American is famous for its denim jumpsuits. You'll feel like a total It Girl in this ensemble.
Where can I shop Good American?
You can get the latest styles at the Good American website along with additional retailers including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Anthropologie, Dillard's, Shopbop, and Revolve.
Does Good American have plus sizes?
Every single Good American style is available in an inclusive range of sizes from 00-32 Plus.
How do the Good American Always Fits Jeans work?
The Good American Always Fits Jeans are made from an innovative fabric that stretches four sizes without losing shape. You can choose from a few size ranges: 00-4, 6-12, 14-18, 20-26, 28-32.
What size Good American Always Fits Jeans do I get if I'm between two sizes?
If you're between two size ranges, I suggest sizing up for the Good American Always Fits Jeans.
