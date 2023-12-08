DWTS’ Julianne Hough Shares Message After Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert Undergoes Skull Surgery

DWTS cohost Julianne Hough spoke out after her sister-in-law Hayley Erbert, who married Derek Hough in August, underwent emergency surgery on her skull due to a burst blood vessel.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 08, 2023 2:40 AMTags
Dancing With The StarsHospitalizedJulianne HoughDerek HoughHealthCelebrities
Julianne Hough is sending her love. 

The Dancing With the Stars cohost spoke out after brother Derek Hough shared Dec. 7 that his wife Hayley Erbert underwent emergency skull surgery

"Please pray," Julianne wrote on her Instagram Story the same day, "and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek."

The dancing pro also expressed her gratitude on behalf of the Houghs for all the support they've received, adding, "Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!"

Following Derek and Hayley's Dec. 6 Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C., she became "disoriented" and was transported to a local hospital, he wrote on Instagram.

She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma—collection of blood within the skull—from a burst blood vessel, which "required an emergency craniectomy," according to the DWTS judge. "She is in stable condition."

The operation typically involves removing part of the skull to alleviate pressure on the brain.

"I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her," Derek continued. "I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time."

The dancing community came together to show their support, with So You Think You Can Dance's Allison Holker writing, "I am sending all of my love, healing and prayers!"

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions / Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

"Sending all my love and energy for a speedy recovery!!!" wrote DWTS alum Alyson Hannigan, while the show's cohost Alfonso Ribeiro noted, "Sending you all the love I have in my soul. Prayers for a speedy recovery."

Derek and Hayley—who met through Julianne's tour in 2014—tied the knot in August during a private ceremony held in a redwood forest in Monterey County, Calif. 

