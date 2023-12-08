DWTS’ Julianne Hough Shares Message After Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert Undergoes Skull Surgery

Watch : Derek Hough Reflects on the "SHOCK" of Len Goodman's Death

Julianne Hough is sending her love.

The Dancing With the Stars cohost spoke out after brother Derek Hough shared Dec. 7 that his wife Hayley Erbert underwent emergency skull surgery.

"Please pray," Julianne wrote on her Instagram Story the same day, "and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek."

The dancing pro also expressed her gratitude on behalf of the Houghs for all the support they've received, adding, "Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!"

Following Derek and Hayley's Dec. 6 Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C., she became "disoriented" and was transported to a local hospital, he wrote on Instagram.

She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma—collection of blood within the skull—from a burst blood vessel, which "required an emergency craniectomy," according to the DWTS judge. "She is in stable condition."

The operation typically involves removing part of the skull to alleviate pressure on the brain.