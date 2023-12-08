Who Is Benny Blanco? Everything to Know About Selena Gomez's Rumored Boyfriend

When you're ready, come and get to know Benny Blanco.
Selena Gomez seemingly hard launched her relationship with the music producer on Dec. 7, commenting under multiple Instagram posts about their rumored romance.
"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she replied to one fan page, as seen in screenshots circulating on social media. "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me."
The "The Heart Wants What It Wants" artist went on to note how this is the "happiest" she's ever been, writing, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."
Fueling the speculations, Selena also shared a photo of herself resting her head on what appeared to be Benny's chest to her Instagram Stories.
So, just who is the man making Selena unable to keep her hands to herself? As it turns out, , the "Eastside" artist has been in her orbit for quite some time.
Here's everything you need to know about Benny.
Who is Benny Blanco?
Benny is a songwriter and record producer who has worked a plethora of chart-toppers, including Selena and her exes Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Some of the mega hits he has produced include Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream," Kesha's "Tik Tok," Britney Spears' "Circus" and Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger."
What is Benny Blanco's real name?
He was born Benjamin Joseph Levin on March 8, 1988. He is 35 years old.
Is Selena Gomez dating Benny Blanco?
Selena seemingly confirmed her romance with Benny on Dec. 7, commenting on one fan Instagram post, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." She also posted a photo to her Instagram Story showing herself leaning against a man resembling the musician.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn't heard back.
How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating?
Neither have publicly shared exactly when they may have taken their friendship to the next level, though Benny did attend Selena's inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit in October. On the Nov. 30 episode of Selena + Chef, the actress revealed that she has "a crush on someone," telling chef Alex Guarnaschelli, "I'm really happy."
How did Selena Gomez meet Benny Blanco?
It's unclear when they first met, but the pair started working together over eight years ago. Benny helped write and produce Selena's 2015 Revival tracks "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness," before going on to perform on the singer's 2019 song "I Can't Get Enough" with Tainy and J Balvin. Most recently, he collaborated with her on "Single Soon," which she released in August.
The duo also crossed paths when he produced Cashmere Cat's 2016 track "Trust Nobody," on which Selena served as a featured artist.
Are Benny Blanco and Justin Bieber friends?
The two do have a history, having worked on 2020's "Lonely" together. "Justin's not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists," Benny said of the Canadian singer in an October 2020 interview with The Zach Sang Show. "Like you know, they're like, ‘This is my new single and here's my makeup line.' And Justin's like, ‘Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.' He's always been upfront about that stuff."
What songs did Benny Blanco produce for The Weeknd?
He co-wrote and produced "True Colors" and "Attention" off 2016's Starboy.
Does Benny Blanco have an album?
Yes! His debut studio album Friends Keep Secrets was released in 2018, which included "Eastside" with Halsey and Khalid, "I Found You" with Calvin Harris, "Better to Lie" with Jesse and Swae Lee and "Roses" with Juice Wrld featuring Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie. The record's follow-up, titled Friends Keep Secrets 2, dropped in 2021.
