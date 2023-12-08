Who Is Benny Blanco? Everything to Know About Selena Gomez's Rumored Boyfriend

Watch : Selena Gomez Appears to Confirm Benny Blanco Romance

When you're ready, come and get to know Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez seemingly hard launched her relationship with the music producer on Dec. 7, commenting under multiple Instagram posts about their rumored romance.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she replied to one fan page, as seen in screenshots circulating on social media. "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me."

The "The Heart Wants What It Wants" artist went on to note how this is the "happiest" she's ever been, writing, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

Fueling the speculations, Selena also shared a photo of herself resting her head on what appeared to be Benny's chest to her Instagram Stories.

So, just who is the man making Selena unable to keep her hands to herself? As it turns out, , the "Eastside" artist has been in her orbit for quite some time.

Here's everything you need to know about Benny.