Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2023: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

'Tis the season for celebration!

After all, December is the month of many cherished holidays. Between Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa and more, celebs have a lot of reasons to come together and spread the joy.

Take Andy Cohen, for example, who couldn't wait to get the Jewish festival of lights started. In honor of Hanukkah, the Bravo producer and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley lit the menorah and said a prayer during the Dec. 6 broadcast of his late night talk show Watch What Happens Live.

"With Dorit here, I couldn't resist celebrating a night early," he explained the viewers. "It really feels like the year to do it to bring peace, light and love to the world—all of which represents the meaning of Hanukkah."

Meanwhile, the Kardashian family has already decked the halls—and more—in preparation for Christmas. Kourtney Kardashian started her Elf on a Shelf tradition last month, while Khloe Kardashian has been shopping for gifts "almost all year long."