Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2023: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

'Tis the season for celebration!

After all, December is the month of many cherished holidays. Between HanukkahChristmas and Kwanzaa and more, celebs have a lot of reasons to come together and spread the joy.

Take Andy Cohen, for example, who couldn't wait to get the Jewish festival of lights started. In honor of Hanukkah, the Bravo producer and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley lit the menorah and said a prayer during the Dec. 6 broadcast of his late night talk show Watch What Happens Live.

"With Dorit here, I couldn't resist celebrating a night early," he explained the viewers. "It really feels like the year to do it to bring peace, light and love to the world—all of which represents the meaning of Hanukkah." 

Meanwhile, the Kardashian family has already decked the halls—and more—in preparation for Christmas. Kourtney Kardashian started her Elf on a Shelf tradition last month, while Khloe Kardashian has been shopping for gifts "almost all year long."

"I love to carefully pick out gifts for everyone on my list," the Good American co-founder told E! News in November. "I try to ensure they are all personalized, and thoughtful."

In fact, she and Kim Kardashian were recently joined by mom Kris Jenner as they took their kids to see Mariah Carey at the Hollywood Bowl to get into the festive spirit.

"For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey," Khloe captioned a family photo taken backstage with the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer on Nov. 19. "We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!!"'

To see how other celebs are celebrating the holidays this year, keep reading.

Instagram/Snooki

Snooki

The Jersey Shore star and her husband Jionni LaValle took in some GTL—gym, tan, lights—during this holiday season.

Instagram/Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb

The Today host got some help from daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, to set up the Christmas tree.

Instagram/Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter asked if it's "still too early for a holiday sweater" on Nov. 13. Clearly not!

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Andy Cohen & Dorit Kemsley

The late night talk show host and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star lit the menorah in honor of Hanukkah during the Dec. 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star's kids True and Tatum got into the festivite spirit with matching Christmas pajamas from Zip N’ Bear.

Instagram/Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins

The country couple's four daughters Lillie Carolina, 2, Lennon Love, 3, Ada James, 6, and Willa Gray, 8, helped decorate the tree.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year," Lauren wrote on Instagram Nov. 24. "Only 3 broken ornaments and maybe a few tears shed-the sweet season of life where we all sleep really hard at night haha."

