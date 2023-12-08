Selena Gomez Appears to Confirm She’s Dating Benny Blanco

Watch : Selena Gomez Pokes Fun at Her Relationship Status

The heart wants what it wants—and Selena Gomez's can't get enough of Benny Blanco.

The "Same Old Love" singer appeared to confirm she's in a relationship with the "bad decisions" artist on Dec. 7. As seen in screenshots circulating on social media, Selena commented on a fan page's Instagram post, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

"Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me," Selena continued, before comments on the post were disabled. "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

The Rare Beauty founder also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her leaning her head on what looked to be Benny's chest.

And for those questioning her romance with the record producer—whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin—Selena had a fierce clap back, writing in another comment that if fans "actually care about me," they will support her relationship.

"This is my happiest," the 31-year-old said. "If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."