Selena Gomez Appears to Confirm She’s Dating Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez seemingly defended her new romance with Benny Blanco after saying the musician is her "absolute everything."

The heart wants what it wants—and Selena Gomez's can't get enough of Benny Blanco.

The "Same Old Love" singer appeared to confirm she's in a relationship with the "bad decisions" artist on Dec. 7. As seen in screenshots circulating on social media, Selena commented on a fan page's Instagram post, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

"Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me," Selena continued, before comments on the post were disabled. "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

The Rare Beauty founder also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her leaning her head on what looked to be Benny's chest. 

And for those questioning her romance with the record producer—whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin—Selena had a fierce clap back, writing in another comment that if fans "actually care about me," they will support her relationship.

"This is my happiest," the 31-year-old said. "If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."

She later wrote on her Instagram Story, "Just a reminder of how much I appreciate and love each and everyone of you."

E! News has reached out to Selena and Benny's reps for comment on the romance rumors but hasn't heard back.

Kevin Winter/WireImage / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

It seems Selena stopped being single soon in October, when Benny, 35, was pictured attending her charity event in Los Angeles. He stepped out in an all-white 'fit at the Oct. 4 Rare Impact Fund Benefit, which the Only Murders in the Building actress hosted to support youth mental health.

Selena—who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd—has been poking fun at her single status for months, most recently in September when she lip-synced to a viral TikTok sound.

"Guess who has a boyfriend?" she mouthed Sept. 22. "Not me, b---h. Y'all stay safe out there."

And back in July, she asked a TikTok filter why she was still single. After it responded, "You have bad taste," Selena captioned the video, "Well thats rude tik tok." 

Instagram

As Selena continues to prove why we love her like a love song, see more photos of the hitmaker through the years.

