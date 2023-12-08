How Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Built Their Life Away From Hollywood

Watch : Ian Somerhalder Gushes Over Beautiful Wife Nikki Reed

No one needs to tell Ian Somerhalder that the Hollywood grind is way overrated.

Lots of good clean dirt, however, is where it's at.

He and wife Nikki Reed are "farm people" these days, the Vampire Diaries alum told E! News last month, describing the back-to-the-land life they're leading with their 6-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son (plus horses, dogs, goats, etc.) miles away from Los Angeles.

"We produce most of our own food, I live in my cowboy boots," added Somerhalder, who's turning 45 Dec. 8 and has more irons in the fire than ever—from producing environmentally minded documentaries to the Brothers Bond Bourbon label he started with Paul Wesley—despite having put acting on the back burner several years ago.

None of which would be as rewarding without his bride of eight years by his side.