Demi Lovato Shares the Real Story Behind Her "Special" Relationship With Boyfriend Jutes

Demi Lovato is out here feelin' like a ten, the best she's ever been.
And part of that is due to her sweet romance with boyfriend Jutes. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer recently opened up about her relationship with the musician and revealed the story behind their meet cute.
"We met in the studio and he actually helped cowrite one of my singles, 'Substance,' and a few songs off my last album," the Disney alum explained on the Dec. 7 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, referring to 2022's Holy Fv-k. "We worked really well together and we're also just super in love."
And after host Jennifer Hudson noted Demi was beaming throughout their conversation, the "Skyscraper" artist, emphasized how happy she is with her partner. "It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with," she added. "It's just so special."
In fact, she revealed that Jutes—born Jordan Lutes—even has a permanent reminder of their time in the studio together. And he let her give it to him. "He wanted to get a tattoo of a song title of mine called '4 Ever 4 Me,' which is a song I wrote about him," she revealed. "He was like, ‘I want you to do it,' and I was like, ‘What?'"
While Demi left most of the inking to a professional, she helped with a "good portion of it," adding, "It turned out okay."
This isn't the first time Demi has opened up about her romance with the alternative musician—who she first sparked romance rumors with in August 2022. (Although, a source told E! News at the time that the pair had started dating "months" earlier). Back in March, the "Heart Attack" singer posted a heartfelt tribute to Jutes on his birthday.
"I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together," Demi wrote on Instagram alongside pics with the 31-year-old. " I couldn't be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self."
While Jutes is clearly making Demi glow (and this time she's letting it show), read on for the best Demi moments over the years.