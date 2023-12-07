Demi Lovato Shares the Real Story Behind Her "Special" Relationship With Boyfriend Jutes

Watch : Demi Lovato Says Her and Jutes are "Super in Love"

Demi Lovato is out here feelin' like a ten, the best she's ever been.

And part of that is due to her sweet romance with boyfriend Jutes. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer recently opened up about her relationship with the musician and revealed the story behind their meet cute.

"We met in the studio and he actually helped cowrite one of my singles, 'Substance,' and a few songs off my last album," the Disney alum explained on the Dec. 7 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, referring to 2022's Holy Fv-k. "We worked really well together and we're also just super in love."

And after host Jennifer Hudson noted Demi was beaming throughout their conversation, the "Skyscraper" artist, emphasized how happy she is with her partner. "It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with," she added. "It's just so special."