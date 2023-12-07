Demi Lovato Shares the Real Story Behind Her "Special" Relationship With Boyfriend Jutes

Demi Lovato shared a glimpse into her romance with Jutes, revealing how they met and what about the musician has her “super in love."

By Olivia Evans Dec 07, 2023 10:05 PMTags
Demi LovatoCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Demi Lovato Says Her and Jutes are "Super in Love"

Demi Lovato is out here feelin' like a ten, the best she's ever been. 

And part of that is due to her sweet romance with boyfriend Jutes. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer recently opened up about her relationship with the musician and revealed the story behind their meet cute.  

"We met in the studio and he actually helped cowrite one of my singles, 'Substance,' and a few songs off my last album," the Disney alum explained on the Dec. 7 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, referring to 2022's Holy Fv-k. "We worked really well together and we're also just super in love."

And after host Jennifer Hudson noted Demi was beaming throughout their conversation, the "Skyscraper" artist, emphasized how happy she is with her partner. "It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with," she added. "It's just so special."

photos
Demi Lovato's Dating History

In fact, she revealed that Jutes—born Jordan Lutes—even has a permanent reminder of their time in the studio together. And he let her give it to him. "He wanted to get a tattoo of a song title of mine called '4 Ever 4 Me,' which is a song I wrote about him," she revealed. "He was like, ‘I want you to do it,' and I was like, ‘What?'"

While Demi left most of the inking to a professional, she helped with a "good portion of it," adding, "It turned out okay."

Trending Stories

1

Casey Wilson Accuses Tim Allen of Being “F--king Rude” on Santa Show

2
Exclusive

RHOC: Shannon Beador Breaks Silence on Ex Dating Alexis Bellino

3

Tom Sandoval Says He "Fought So Hard" for Raquel Leviss After Affair

This isn't the first time Demi has opened up about her romance with the alternative musician—who she first sparked romance rumors with in August 2022. (Although, a source told E! News at the time that the pair had started dating "months" earlier). Back in March, the "Heart Attack" singer posted a heartfelt tribute to Jutes on his birthday.  

"I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together," Demi wrote on Instagram alongside pics with the 31-year-old. " I couldn't be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self."

While Jutes is clearly making Demi glow (and this time she's letting it show), read on for the best Demi moments over the years. 

Patrick Lovato/ZUMApress.com
1998
PBS
2002
Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock
2008
George Pimentel/WireImage
2009
Jon Furniss/WireImage
2009
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
2010
Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock
2011
Leon Halip/Getty Images
2012
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2013
Larry Marano/Getty Images for Clear Channel
2013
Paul A Hebert/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
2014
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Gansevoort Hotel Group
2015
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2015
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Marriott
2016
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
2016
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
2017
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
2017
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
2018
David Fisher/Shutterstock
2018
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Teen Vogue
2019
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
2020
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
2020
Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media
2021
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
2021
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images
2022
(Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

2023

Trending Stories

1

Casey Wilson Accuses Tim Allen of Being “F--king Rude” on Santa Show

2
Exclusive

RHOC: Shannon Beador Breaks Silence on Ex Dating Alexis Bellino

3

Tom Sandoval Says He "Fought So Hard" for Raquel Leviss After Affair

4

Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Erbert Underwent Emergency Skull Surgery

5

The Masked Singer: Gilmore Girls Alum Revealed as Tiki