Rot Girl Winter: Everything You Need for a Delightfully Slothful Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ah, December. The year is slowly coming to an end, and the holidays are just around the corner. You deserve a round of applause (or a little "treat yo'self" day of shopping) for making it through 2023, from the good to the bad to the downright bizarre moments. As magical as the winter season is, it can sometimes be a lot to deal with, and we totally get it if all you want to do is hide away in your home until the colder days pass and the sun goes back to staying out for a reasonable amount of time again. The TikTok girlies get it, too, specifically the TikTok girls who are choosing to "rot" the winter away.

If hot girl summer brought us the Stanley cup, rot girl winter brings us an attachable snack bowl so we can sip & munch with minimal effort while binge-watching our fave Christmas movie. If sad girl autumn brought us sweater weather, rot girl winter brings us a wearable blanket hoodie featuring adorable cats & corgi butts. We're not entirely sure what spring showers will bring us, but rot girl winter has us prepared to turn those showers into a spa day with aromatherapy steamers. Long story short, rot girl winter is all about prioritizing our comfort; it's about getting cozy and embracing our inner homebody as we hibernate & wait for sunnier days.

If you're ready to join us as we embark on this wondrous journey of rotting, let's get shopping!