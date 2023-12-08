Exclusive

How Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Put on a United Front for Their Kids Amid Separation

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards revealed how she and husband Mauricio Umansky are treating each other with compassion as they continue to work through their marriage troubles.

Despite Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's ongoing separation, the longtime couple's family bond remains as tough as a diamond.

"Like with most relationships, first and foremost we're friends," Kyle exclusively told E! News following her Dec. 7 Amazon Live featuring her last-minute holiday gift ideas. "Our relationship, any issues we had it was never fighting. Disagreeing about things was not our issue ever."

Not even today as they navigate their new normal. "We know that we are both struggling," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued. "So, we're just trying to do it with as much compassion as possible and trying to keep things as normal as possible because three of our four daughters still live at home while we go to therapy and try to work through things."

As they continue to fight for their marriage of 27 years, Kyle revealed what she hopes the New Year will bring for their family, including daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

The Timeline of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation

"This sounds cliché, but I really just want peace, I really do," the Halloween Ends actress shared. "This has been a really rough year going through so many difficult things in my personal life and so much scrutiny."

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

But before the reality stars ring in 2024, they'll all be enjoying Christmas together at their house in Aspen after also celebrating Hanukkah.

"We love to be in the snow and skiing," Kyle told E!. "Just laying low and playing games by the fire. Watching movies, that's our favorite thing to do this time of year."

Check out Kyle's full Amazon Live to get inspired by her top gift picks this holiday season. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

And keep reading to relive Kyle and Mauricio's sweetest family moments together.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

