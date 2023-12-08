How Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Put on a United Front for Their Kids Amid Separation

Despite Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's ongoing separation, the longtime couple's family bond remains as tough as a diamond.
"Like with most relationships, first and foremost we're friends," Kyle exclusively told E! News following her Dec. 7 Amazon Live featuring her last-minute holiday gift ideas. "Our relationship, any issues we had it was never fighting. Disagreeing about things was not our issue ever."
Not even today as they navigate their new normal. "We know that we are both struggling," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued. "So, we're just trying to do it with as much compassion as possible and trying to keep things as normal as possible because three of our four daughters still live at home while we go to therapy and try to work through things."
As they continue to fight for their marriage of 27 years, Kyle revealed what she hopes the New Year will bring for their family, including daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.
"This sounds cliché, but I really just want peace, I really do," the Halloween Ends actress shared. "This has been a really rough year going through so many difficult things in my personal life and so much scrutiny."
But before the reality stars ring in 2024, they'll all be enjoying Christmas together at their house in Aspen after also celebrating Hanukkah.
"We love to be in the snow and skiing," Kyle told E!. "Just laying low and playing games by the fire. Watching movies, that's our favorite thing to do this time of year."
