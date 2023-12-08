14 Can't Miss Sales Happening This Weekend From Coach to Walmart & So Much More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With the holidays in full swing, it's time to seriously start thinking about gifts. You likely have a number of family and friends to buy presents for, not to mention you'll need to buy gifts for any White Elephant or Secret Santa events you may be partaking in. Lucky for you, there are a ton of sales going on this gifting season and we've rounded them all up for you. That way, you can easily get some gifting done while enjoying major savings.
After you're done crossing everyone off your gift list, you can even snag something for yourself, like deals on holiday party dresses and a pair of shoes to go with them. From epic deals on top-rated Dyson products to the cutest home décor that every recipient will love and awesome stocking stuffers, these are the best sales happening this weekend that you won't want to miss out on. Scroll on to save.
Coach Outlet: Shop their 12 Days of Deals for up to 70% off their iconic handbags.
H&M: Now through Dec. 14 you shop the winter sale for 60% off with deals starting at just $4.99.
Anthropologie: Get 40% off holiday-worthy fashion and home finds plus an extra 40% sale items.
Walmart: Get up to 65% off on thousands of items across categories, including home, beauty, toys, and more.
Sephora: Enjoy 20% off your purchase with code YAYGIFTING until Dec. 10 and 30% off the Sephora Collection until Dec. 10.
Reformation: Shop the winter sale for up to 40% gorgeous dresses and everyday staples.
Good American: Get 30% off sitewide and get an extra 30% off sale items.
Nordstrom Rack: Find up to 65% off hundreds of items from shoes, to apparel, and accessories.
DSW: Get up to $60 off select styles when you use the code MERRY and save up to $20 using the code EONLINE10.
Privé Revaux: Use code EDEALS20 to score 20% off sitewide on amazing eyewear plus get $25 off when you spend $50 with the code HOLIDAYCHEER.
Dyson: Save up to $250 on top-rated products from vacuums to hair dryers.
Pottery Barn: Save up to 50% plus get free shipping on hundreds of items, including holiday décor.
Aerie: Get 40% off all sweatshirts and leggings.
Parachute: Enjoy 20% off mattresses, duvets, pillows, and throw blankets.
Score 40% off these best-selling Philosophy holiday shower gels right now!