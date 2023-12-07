Pantone's Color of the Year for 2024 Is Just Peachy & So Are These Fashion, Beauty & Decor Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Extra, extra, read all about it! Pantone just dropped its' Color of the Year for 2024 and it is… drum roll please: Peach Fuzz. In a news release the company has described the hue as "radiant with warmth and modern elegance," and a color that "effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless." And if Viva Magenta (the Color of the Year 2023) has taught us anything, you might just start seeing it everywhere.
In honor of our new best friend, Peach Fuzz, we've looked through our favorite spots on the Internet to bring you a highlight of what's to come. From nail polish to lipstick, leggings to sheets, and even a pack of eyebrow and face razors that, you guessed it, remove peach fuzz, these are the items that give a shout out to the peachiest hue in town. It may also give you a new reason to text peach emojis to your situationship.
So keep on scrolling for the beauty, fashion, decor, and accessories that deliver all the fuzzy feels.
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick
This L'Oreal satin lipstick is actually called "peach fuzz" and is just the first step in peach fuzz domination. It's enriched with ingredients like omega-3, vitamin E and argan oil to moisturize and soften lips, and reviewers report that the color lasts a long time.
Jellycat Amuseable Peach Fruit Food Plush
You might has well name this cute little stuffed toy "Peach Fuzz." It's six inches high and so soft and squishy. Instantly huggable.
Zkptops Spa Headband for Washing Face Wristband Set
TikTok girlies love this puffy headband, and you can, too. It's perfect for applying makeup, filming a tutorial, or just washing your face. The set also comes with wristbands that absorb moisture or sweat in whatever you're doing.
OPI Nail Lacquer, Data Peach
This fast-drying nail polish is the next exhibit in our peach fuzz gallery. Reviewers rave that it applies smoothly and seamlessly to nails, and the color is "stunning."
QiaoFei LED Peach Shape Neon Sign
Measuring 5.9 x 11.8 inches, this peach-shaped neon sign is a perfect addition to any space. There are two handy holes in the back for easy hanging and it's powered via USB.
Amazon Essentials Women's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Wrap yourself in peachy goodness with this fleece pullover hoodie. It's available in sizes X-Small to 6X-Large, and it feels soft and cozy, according to reviewers. And if you want to get another color (how dare you) there are 30 other options.
High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Complete your peach fuzz fit with these high-waisted leggings. They're soft and smooth with a full-leg length, and they're also $20 off the original price.
Eye Shadow
Non-creasing and peachy, this eyeshadow from MAC Cosmetics will bring a warm glow to your face. Reviewers love how long it lasts and how well it blends.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Get into the cream blush craze with this cream blush by Fenty Beauty. It's non-greasy with a lightweight application that will melt into skin for a natural warmth of color.
Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set
These microfiber peach sheets come with a deep fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases that are super soft. Reviewers rave about their comfy feel and report that they hold up well in the wash.
AWS/American Made Women's Extra Long Heavy Slouch Cotton Socks
Whether you wear these slouchy peach socks up near your knees or slouched down where they can be seen, they're going to make a statement. One reviewer reported, "The slouching is really cute when you wear it with some cute boots."
AD Beads Fashion Silk Tassel Earrings
These elegant tassel earrings channel peach and look great for any occasion. Reviewers love that they're lightweight, stylish, and come with tons of compliments.
American Soft Linen Luxury 6 Piece Towel Set
Featuring two bath towels, two hand towels, and two wash clothes, this peach-colored set is a luxe pick. They're highly absorbent and feel soft and plush against your skin.
Maybelline Fit Me Blush
With over 19,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this Maybelline peach blush is a popular pick. It's also a lightweight powder that's designed for natural, all-day coverage.
Corner Zip Wristlet
At just $29, this wristlet is a steal. It has a zippered top and plenty of room for a phone, keys, money, credit cards, and more. Plus, it's sunset color is giving peach fuzz vibes.
Inshere Decorative Peach Cheetah Shower Curtain
Measuring 72 x 72 inches, this shower curtain can bring the sweet warmth of summer peaches to your bathroom. The fabric is waterproof and machine washable, plus the curtain comes with hooks for easy hanging.
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool, 12-pack
With this 12-pack of face and eyebrow razors, you can remove peach fuzz or dead skin from your face. They feature stainless steel blades that glide smoothly and include safety caps, so you can throw one in your bag if you're on the go.
What Is the Pantone Color of the Year?
Originally created in 1999 by the Pantone Color Institute, the Color of the Year's goal is to engage the design community and color enthusiasts around the world in "a conversation around color," while shining a light on the relationship between culture and color.
How Is the Color Picked?
Pantone enlists a team of global color experts at the Pantone Color Institute to scour the world in search of new color influences -- from film to art, fashion to technology, and even upcoming sporting events.
Why Is the Color of the Year Important?
Pantone's Color of the Year is a global phenomenon that reflects a lifestyle trend. You may see its effect on color palettes everywhere.
