Pantone's Color of the Year for 2024 Is Just Peachy & So Are These Fashion, Beauty & Decor Finds

Extra, extra, read all about it! Pantone just dropped its' Color of the Year for 2024 and it is… drum roll please: Peach Fuzz. In a news release the company has described the hue as "radiant with warmth and modern elegance," and a color that "effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless." And if Viva Magenta (the Color of the Year 2023) has taught us anything, you might just start seeing it everywhere.

In honor of our new best friend, Peach Fuzz, we've looked through our favorite spots on the Internet to bring you a highlight of what's to come. From nail polish to lipstick, leggings to sheets, and even a pack of eyebrow and face razors that, you guessed it, remove peach fuzz, these are the items that give a shout out to the peachiest hue in town. It may also give you a new reason to text peach emojis to your situationship.

So keep on scrolling for the beauty, fashion, decor, and accessories that deliver all the fuzzy feels.