Travis Kelce, Damar Hamlin and More Who Topped Google's Top Trending Searches of 2023

Amid his romance with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's star power was boosted even further in 2023. He, fellow NFL star Damar Hamlin and other stars made Google's annual list of top trending searches.

Watch: Taylor Swift Reveals Romance Timeline With Travis Kelce

Look what Taylor Swift made people do.

Or, rather, look who she made them Google. The Grammy winner's romance with Travis Kelce didn't just capture the attention of Swifties and NFL fans alike as the Kansas City Chiefs made the search engine's annual list of the top trending searches for the first time, in the People and Athletes categories.

While the two-time Super Bowl winner's star was already on the rise, his notoriety grew even more after he and Taylor began dating. Over the last few months the "Cruel Summer" singer has supported Travis at football games all over the country—with him returning the favor to see her Eras Show tour in Argentina last month.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Taylor said in a Dec. 6 cover story for TIME as the publication's Person of the Year. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Her 4th Kansas City Chiefs Game

Travis wasn't the only NFL player to make the list either. Damar Hamlin was also among those in the People and Athletes categories, albeit for a different reason. In January, the Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on their home turf. Following medical treatment, he has since returned to playing with his team and has a new lease on life.

"Off the field, it's just kind of givin' me a perspective to appreciate life a little bit more and appreciate the small things, the things that are free in life—family, time, peace, happiness, any small things," Damar told E! News in November. "It's kind of made me more of a positive person to just have more of a positive outlook on life because life is precious and nothing's promised for us."

See who else made Google's list of top trending searches for 2023 below:

People

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who in addition to picking up his second Super Bowl ring started dating Taylor Swift over the summer, made the list. Also included were Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the football field during a game against the Arizona Cardinals in January, and Jeremy Renner, who also made headlines amid his hospitalization for being accidentally run over by a snowplow on New Year's Day.

Plus: Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Lil Tay, the 14-year-old  Canadian rapper who was the subject of a death hoax and right-wing influencer Andrew Tate, who has been in custody Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, which he has denied. Rounding out the list is Carlee Russell, who was found guilty in a kidnapping hoax case, Jamie Foxx, That ’70s Show’s Danny Masterson, who was found guilty of raping two women and was subsequently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, and comedian Matt Rife.

Passings

The following people were died in 2023 were Googled the most throughout the year: Matthew Perry, Suzanne SomersJimmy Buffett, Bob Barker, Sinéad O'Connor, Tina TurnerJerry Springer, rally driver Ken Block, Lisa Marie Presley and Tyre Nichols, a motorist who died in January after being beaten during a traffic stop by five former Memphis police officers, who all face federal charges in the incident.

Athletes

The list includes Hamlin, Kelce, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, and Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, Mac McClung, an NBA G League player who won the 2023 NBA AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, and UFC fighter Jon Jones also made the cut.

Actors

In addition to Renner, Foxx, Masterson and Rife, the list includes Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Majors—who is currently standing trial for alleged misdemeanor assault and harassment which he has pleaded not guilty.

Elsewhere on the list are Sophie Turner, who made headlines over her divorce from Joe Jonas, Russell Brand—who has been accused of sexual assault by four women, allegations he has denied, reigning Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan and Josh Hutcherson.

Movies

Unsurprisingly, Barbie and Oppenhiemer are at the top of the list. Joining the blockbusters are Sound of Freedom, Everything Everywhere All at OnceGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3The Super Mario Bros. MovieCreed III, John Wick: Chapter 4, Five Nights at Freddy's and Cocaine Bear

Musicians

The list includes Ice Spice, controversial 1975 frontman Matt Healy, who was briefly linked to Swift, and Jason Aldean, whose song and music video "Try That In A Small Town" drew backlash over lyrics that critics alleged are filled with racist dog whistles.

Also listed: Peso Pluma, Joe Jonas, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Sexyy Red and Kellie Pickler (the country singer's husband Kyle Jacobs died in February).

Songs

Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer," Olivia Rodrigo's "vampire," Jason Aldean's "Try That In A Small Town," Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond," Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy," Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma's "Ella Baila Sola" and Ice Spice and PinkPantheress' "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" all made the cut.

The list also includes SZA's "Kill Bill," Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" and Shakira's "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53."

TV Shows

The list includes The Last of Us, Ginny & Georgia, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Daisy Jones & The Six, Wednesday, That '90s Show, Kaleidoscope, Beef, The Idol and The Fall of the House of Usher.

