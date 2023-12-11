Travis Kelce, Damar Hamlin and More Who Topped Google's Top Trending Searches of 2023

Watch : Taylor Swift Reveals Romance Timeline With Travis Kelce

Look what Taylor Swift made people do.

Or, rather, look who she made them Google. The Grammy winner's romance with Travis Kelce didn't just capture the attention of Swifties and NFL fans alike as the Kansas City Chiefs made the search engine's annual list of the top trending searches for the first time, in the People and Athletes categories.

While the two-time Super Bowl winner's star was already on the rise, his notoriety grew even more after he and Taylor began dating. Over the last few months the "Cruel Summer" singer has supported Travis at football games all over the country—with him returning the favor to see her Eras Show tour in Argentina last month.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Taylor said in a Dec. 6 cover story for TIME as the publication's Person of the Year. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."