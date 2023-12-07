Peaky Blinders' Benjamin Zephaniah Dead at 65 After Brain Tumor Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Peaky Blinders cast has lost one of their own.

Benjamin Zephaniah—who played Jeremiah Jesus on the series—has passed away at the age of 65.

"It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved Husband, Son and Brother in the early hours of this morning the 7th December 2023," a post shared to his Instagram account read. "Benjamin was diagnosed with a brain tumor 8 weeks ago."

The message noted that Zephaniah's wife was "by his side throughout" his health battle and at the time of his passing.

"We shared him with the world," the post continued, "and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news."

Calling Zephaniah a "true pioneer and innovator" who "gave the world so much," the message then reflected on his life and career.

"Through an amazing career including a huge a body of poems, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy," it added. "Thank you for the love you have shown Professor Benjamin Zephaniah."