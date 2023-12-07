Tom Sandoval Says He "Fought So Hard" for Raquel Leviss After Affair Before "Heartbreaking" Breakup

Watch : Ariana Madix Says Sandoval Called Her "Stank Face"

Tom Sandoval is still reeling from his breakup from Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

Nine months after the Vanderpump Rules stars' affair sent shockwaves through the Bravo-verse and ended his decade-long relationship with ex Ariana Madix, the TomTom co-owner revealed he and the former beauty were much more than just a fling.

"I fought so hard for Rachel," Sandoval shared on the Dec. 7 episode of the Two T's in a Pod podcast. "I stopped drinking. I stopped smoking cigarettes because she went away to a facility. I'm like, 'She can't drink, she can't smoke. I'm gonna quit.'"

Now eight months sober following the controversy, the 40-year-old noted he "was there in any way that she needed" before Rachel completely cut him out of her life and moved to Arizona.

"We were best friends," Sandoval lamented. "It's heartbreaking to go through. I was fully in love with her. She's not just some hot girl. I was a model for 15 years, it's deeper than that."