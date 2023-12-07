Tom Sandoval Says He "Fought So Hard" for Raquel Leviss After Affair Before "Heartbreaking" Breakup

Tom Sandoval is still reeling from his breakup from Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.
Nine months after the Vanderpump Rules stars' affair sent shockwaves through the Bravo-verse and ended his decade-long relationship with ex Ariana Madix, the TomTom co-owner revealed he and the former beauty were much more than just a fling.
"I fought so hard for Rachel," Sandoval shared on the Dec. 7 episode of the Two T's in a Pod podcast. "I stopped drinking. I stopped smoking cigarettes because she went away to a facility. I'm like, 'She can't drink, she can't smoke. I'm gonna quit.'"
Now eight months sober following the controversy, the 40-year-old noted he "was there in any way that she needed" before Rachel completely cut him out of her life and moved to Arizona.
"We were best friends," Sandoval lamented. "It's heartbreaking to go through. I was fully in love with her. She's not just some hot girl. I was a model for 15 years, it's deeper than that."
The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman went on to explain that he wanted to seek mental health treatment as well, but he had already committed to his 2023 tour prior to their cheating coming to light.
"I had to make money," Sandoval said. "Every single month, all the bills come out of my accounts. The mortgage comes out of my account every month. So, while Ariana's shooting all these ads, she's six months behind in bills."
Until recently, he and Madix were still living under the same roof in their L.A. house despite their bitter breakup. However, the exes have recently taken a step towards separating for good.
"She's currently staying in some place," Sandoval revealed. "We don't talk. We have a go-between, whether it's my assistant or a friend."
As for whether Leviss truly loved him before their split? "I hope she did," Sandoval said. "The way she just shooed me away, I don't know, I'm not in her head."
Keep reading for everything we know so far about VPR's news season, which premieres January 2024 on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)