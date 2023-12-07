How Selena Gomez Found Rare Beauty Fans in Steve Martin and Martin Short

Watch : Selena Gomez & Sister Gracie Support Taylor Swift During L.A. Show

There are only fans in Selena Gomez's corner.

In fact, two of the Rare Beauty founder's biggest supporters are her Only Murders in the Building costars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

As Gomez recently explained during the WWD Beauty Inc. Awards, held in New York City on Dec. 7, her TV family even uses her brand's foundation on set.

"I kind of forced them, yeah, I did," the singer, who was honored with the 2023 Pete Born Impact Award, joked at the event. "I was like, 'This is totally your skin complexion. I think you'd look great.'"

"So, yes," Gomez—who donned an all-white ensemble for the awards, including a gorgeous button-down coat and matching boots—added, "they actually do [wear Rare Beauty]."

As for how her pals "Steve and Marty" feel about Rare Beauty being the go-to brand on the Hulu series, she confirmed to WWD in an accompanying interview, "We all definitely enjoy using my products."