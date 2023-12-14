Stocking Stuffers That Are So Cool & Useful You Just Have to Buy Them

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to stocking stuffers, they can really be anything – whimsical, thoughtful, luxe, practical, silly. Which is why they're my favorite things to buy around the holidays. And, while it can be a challenge finding an item that's also small enough to fit inside a festive holiday sock, it's a challenge I accept. To give you some ideas, I've rounded up the best stocking stuffers that are so cool and useful that you just have to buy them ASAP.

For the foodies, there's an avocado slicer that splits, pits, slices, and scoops. For the beauty lovers, there's a cult-favorite balm that's (supposedly) based on the formula that Cleopatra used for glowing skin. For the TikTokker, there's a ring light that clips onto your phone (and it's less than $15). There are even finds for the pickiest of family members and for those busy friends who claim they don't want anything.

All you have to do is keep scrolling, start clicking, and begin adding to your cart before Christmas, because these stocking stuffers are cool and useful AF.