Stocking Stuffers That Are So Cool & Useful You Just Have to Buy Them

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to stocking stuffers, they can really be anything – whimsical, thoughtful, luxe, practical, silly. Which is why they're my favorite things to buy around the holidays. And, while it can be a challenge finding an item that's also small enough to fit inside a festive holiday sock, it's a challenge I accept. To give you some ideas, I've rounded up the best stocking stuffers that are so cool and useful that you just have to buy them ASAP.
For the foodies, there's an avocado slicer that splits, pits, slices, and scoops. For the beauty lovers, there's a cult-favorite balm that's (supposedly) based on the formula that Cleopatra used for glowing skin. For the TikTokker, there's a ring light that clips onto your phone (and it's less than $15). There are even finds for the pickiest of family members and for those busy friends who claim they don't want anything.
All you have to do is keep scrolling, start clicking, and begin adding to your cart before Christmas, because these stocking stuffers are cool and useful AF.
OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer
For the person who's always cold, this rechargeable hand warmer is essential. There are three temperature levels and it's small enough to fit in your pocket. It charges via USB and can be used for hours on a full charge.
RICRIS Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner
You can clean AND dry your makeup brushes with this handy device. Just pouring the cleaning liquid into the container, dunk the brush in, switch on the spinner, add water, clean again, and then spin the brush to dry. It accommodate all size brushes and is the perfect gift for the person who maybe doesn't clean their makeup brushes as often as they should (um, me).
Thicc Scalp Brush
Who couldn't use some scalp invigorating? This luxe gold and black brush is made of dense silicone to exfoliate, remove product buildup, promote blood flow, and, according to the brand, encourage thicker hair growth. I'll take two.
WALI Outlet Shelf Wall Holder
This handy outlet shelf creates instant space and saves on countertop area. It's easy to install onto your outlet by removing the existing plate, and offers a convenient little shelf for a diffuser, portable speaker, candle, or even a place to rest your phone. Best of all, it can hold up to 10 pounds.
KIZEN Solar Lantern
You won't believe how cool and useful this lantern is. It's solar powered, so it doesn't need batteries, and it can provide up to 10 hours of bright LED lighting. There are three light modes (low, SOS, high), which is so helpful if you're camping or stuck on the side of the road, and, get this, it can even charge your phone. Plus, it collapses to the size of a hockey puck so you can take it anywhere.
Shave Pillow
For the friend who likes to travel, this hydrating gel stick is cool addition to their toiletry bag. Not only does it prep your skin for shaving, it also doubles as a vegan body moisturizer. And it smells so good, with notes of bergamot, jasmine, and sandalwood.
Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light
With low, medium, and high light modes, this ring light is the ticket to getting your selfies and videos on point. It easily clips onto your phone and you can charge the battery via USB.
Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream
Just take a small amount of Egyptian Magic cream, rub it until it takes an oil form, and then rub it on your face, body, or anywhere you need hydration. According to the brand, it's based on the formula that Cleopatra used for brighter skin and packed with royal jelly, bee pollen, propolis, and more. I've used this as a night cream for years and my skin always feels so soft in the morning.
Chef'n FridgeFork Condiment Fork
Know someone who loves pickles but hates digging them out of the jar? Then this condiment fork is the gift for them. The band stretches to easily fit over any jar and keeps the fork clean and handy for the next pickle or olive.
OTOTO Gracula Garlic Crusher
This Gracula garlic crusher will put a smile on anyone's face. It's in the shape of a cute little vampire (who usually hates garlic), and is designed to mince your garlic in seconds. Gracula is dishwasher-safe and can even be used for crushing ginger, nuts, herbs and more.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain
With 25,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, the Snap N Strain is a popular pick when it comes to handy kitchen gifts. It's a strainer that doesn't take up a lot of room, and easily snaps onto round pots, pans and bowls of all sizes.
OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer
Just slip this slicer in an avocado lover's stocking and they'll be so grateful. Not only does it easily split your avocado, it also pits and slices it into neat and tidy pieces. It's easy to grip and dishwasher-safe.
CRUNCHCUP
Eat your cereal on the go with the CRUNCHCUP. How does it work? Just add milk into the larger outer cup, screw on the inner cup and lid, add the cereal to the inner cup, and tilt back to get a perfect ratio of cereal and milk in your mouth. No spoons necessary.
FineGood Silicone Tea Infuser, 6-Pack
The tea lover in your life needs these reusable infusers in their life. They're in the shape of a tea bag and easily open so you can add loose tea inside. Since you get six in a pack there's plenty on hand, and they're dishwasher-safe.
Whisk Wiper
Cleaning a whisk can be an annoying part of cooking or baking. But, not anymore. The Whisk Wiper comes with an 11-inch whisk plus it includes a built-in wiper that easily removes the food to the bowl. The Wiper can even help rest the whisk on a countertop or bowl and is so easy to use.
Westminster World's Smallest Real Working Blender
This tiny, tiny blender actually works and has to be seen to be believed. It's battery operated and so fun to use.
Chill Bill Deodorizer
Your loved one can deodorize the air in their fridge with this handy Chill Bill penguin. Popular on TikTok, all you have to do is add baking soda and let it do its thing.
Angry Mama Microwave Oven Steam Cleaner
Steam clean the inside of a microwave with the Angry Mama. All you have to do is add vinegar and water and then microwave for seven minutes. Steam emits from Mama's head, so dirt and stains are softened and released for convenient cleaning.
RSVP Just Ducky Floating Tea Infuser
Here's another stocking stuffer for the tea lovers out there. Just fill the infuser with loose tea and the ducky will float adorably in your cup. It also comes with a cute holder.
Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger
This is one of those practical gifts that you never knew you needed. The Bag Hanger is a clip that attaches onto a table at a restaurant, on the headrest of a car, on a bathroom doorknob, and more, and holds your purse off the ground, keeping it clean. The hanger can hold up to 33 pounds and easily stores in any pocket.
Victorinox Swiss Army Swiss Card
You don't need a Swiss Army knife when you can have a Swiss Army card. This is a multi-tool that includes a letter opener, scissors, ballpoint pen, nail file, screwdriver, tweezers, and more, all in a credit card-sized package that can fit in your wallet.
E ECSEM Mini Desktop Vacuum
This battery-operated, mini vacuum can clean crumbs, dirt, dust, and more from your desk or keyboard. It's small, powerful, and comes in a cute ladybug shape.
Monkey Business Tipsi Silicone Pouring Spout
Home cooks can't help denying the usefulness of this spout. It attaches onto any bottle of vinegar, syrup, or cooking oils, and allows you to control your pouring and drizzling.
XYKEEY Toothpaste Squeezer Rollers, 2-Pack
I bought these rollers as a stocking stuffer for my parents a few years back, and they use them to this day. It attaches onto any tube and easily squeezes out the last drop of toothpaste. And since there's two in a pack you always have a backup handy.
MAKTAR 512GB Qubii Flash Drive
This flash drive is one of those higher priced stocking stuffers, but it's a tech lovers' dream. Just plug it in, and when you connect and charge your phone, it will automatically backup your phone's photos on a micro SD card.
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan
Over 42,000 Amazon reviewers have given this handheld mini fan 5-stars, with good reason. It offers 21 hours of cooling on a full charge, can be folded to easily fit in your pocket, and even has a flashlight feature. Your friends who are always a little sweaty will thank you.
Zulay Metal 2-In-1 Lemon Squeezer
The foodie in your life will flip for this citrus squeezer. It's so easy to use -- just add half a lemon, lime, or orange, squeeze, and you instantly have fresh juice in your life.
Pilly Pal V2
The traveler in your life won't know what they did without the Pilly Pal. Famous on TikTok, it's a compact container that easily holds all your vitamins, pills, and capsules, and you can even get an additional sticker set for convenient labeling.
Stainless Steel Butter Spreader
Spreading hard butter just got a little easier. This stainless steel spreader is designed with small slotted holes along the blades edge, so the butter is curled and easier to distribute. One reviewer reported, "This one is smooth like butter on butter."
Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner
Shopping for a dog owner? This is the stocking stuffer for them. It's a portable cleaner that removes dirt and mud from your dog's paws in an instant. Just insert the paw and let the soft silicone bristles do the work. It's paw-sitively perfect.
