Why Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos Advises Her Not to “Get Pregnant” Before Every Vacation

Kelly Ripa shared the important reminder her and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola, gives her parents before they go on romantic getaways.

Watch: Lola Consuelos Reveals How Parents Really Feel About Her Boyfriend

Lola Consuelos isn't planning on being a big sister again. 

Kelly Ripa revealed that two decades after getting pregnant with her and husband Mark Consuelos' now-20-year-old son Joaquin, during a child-free vacation, the couple's daughter still gives stern warnings before any romantic getaway.

"Every time I go away now," the Live with Kelly and Mark host explained to guest Hilarie Burton on the Dec. 6 episode of her podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa. "My daughter's like, ‘Don't get pregnant,' which is very funny ‘cause my daughter is so provocative."

As for how Kelly responds to the 22-year-old? She added, "I was like, ‘Yeah, don't worry about it. Don't you get pregnant! How ‘bout that?"

But the All My Children alum—who also shares son Michael, 26, with her husband of 27 years— has since learned her lesson.

"You gotta be careful with those away trips," she continued. That's how babies are made!"

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' NSFW Confessions

Of course, Kelly, 53, and Mark, 52, are no strangers to giving fans glimpses into their live life—including sharing cheeky thirst traps on social media. And while their trio isn't too keen on their Instagram PDA, according to Lola, her parents have reigned it in a little.

"They've improved so much in terms of their Instagram skills and they know me at this point," she explained to E! News in July. "We've had plenty of conversations. They know what line they can or can't cross."

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

But the "Paranoia Silverlining" singer also emphasized how special growing up with Mark and Kelly as her role models was.

"I've always seen them stay really true to themselves and authentic and grounded," Lola said. "That's the best advice and It's not even advice because I have grown up watching them work like that. I am really grateful to have them as built-in mentors, I don't even have to pay for them. They've just been there."

Keep reading to see some of Mark and Kelly's sweetest family moments.

Instagram
Empty Nest, No Problem

For the first September in at least 20 years that she didn't have a kid to see off to school, Kelly filled the void with a throwback from 2008.

Instagram
Look Out, Behind You!

Looks like Michael's about to get the drop on his little sister in this pic their dad shared on Lola's 19th birthday in 2020.

Instagram
Class of 2021

Joaquin is surrounded by love at his high school graduation.

Instagram
Big Men on Campus

"Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall," Kelly teased during a trip to Ann Arbor before Joaquin started at University of Michigan.

Kelly took a few days off in March 2022 to watch the Wolverines compete in the Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Detroit.

Still a freshman, Joaquin didn't wrestle this time, but still, Kelly said on Live upon her return, "It took years off my life watching these young men."

Instagram
Generational Health

The whole family finally made it to Greece and Italy in June 2021 after the pandemic had other plans in 2020.

"Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well," Kelly shared.

Instagram
Heavenly Holiday

This family pic from their Mediterranean getaway turned out so well, Kelly made it their 2021 holiday card.

Instagram
A Sweet Memory

"Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo," Kelly captioned this throwback, never missing a chance to tease her perpetually appalled teen on social media.

Instagram
Beautiful Girls

Mark wished the "spectacular women" in his life a happy International Women's Day

Instagram
Apples of Her Eye

"Happy Valentine's Day to the loves of my life!" Kelly wrote from the heart on Feb. 14, 2022.

Instagram
Nice View if You Can Get It

Kelly celebrated the fruits of her labor on National Sons Day, Sept. 28, 2021.

Instagram / Michael Consuelos
Mommy & Son

Kelly and Mark's eldest child, son Michael Consuelos, 24 at the time, posted this sweet throwback photo of him and his mom on her 51st birthday in 2021, writing, "Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever. You're a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now."

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

kelly ripa / Instagram
Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

Instagram
All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

Instagram
School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram celebrating Lola's final days of high school. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Star-Studded Walk

Kelly receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 was an all-hands-on-deck event.

Instagram
Milestone Moments

Kelly matched her son's gown and the flowers at Joaquin's middle school graduation.

Instagram
Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Instagram
Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Instagram
Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

