Why Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos Advises Her Not to “Get Pregnant” Before Every Vacation

Lola Consuelos isn't planning on being a big sister again.
Kelly Ripa revealed that two decades after getting pregnant with her and husband Mark Consuelos' now-20-year-old son Joaquin, during a child-free vacation, the couple's daughter still gives stern warnings before any romantic getaway.
"Every time I go away now," the Live with Kelly and Mark host explained to guest Hilarie Burton on the Dec. 6 episode of her podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa. "My daughter's like, ‘Don't get pregnant,' which is very funny ‘cause my daughter is so provocative."
As for how Kelly responds to the 22-year-old? She added, "I was like, ‘Yeah, don't worry about it. Don't you get pregnant! How ‘bout that?"
But the All My Children alum—who also shares son Michael, 26, with her husband of 27 years— has since learned her lesson.
"You gotta be careful with those away trips," she continued. That's how babies are made!"
Of course, Kelly, 53, and Mark, 52, are no strangers to giving fans glimpses into their live life—including sharing cheeky thirst traps on social media. And while their trio isn't too keen on their Instagram PDA, according to Lola, her parents have reigned it in a little.
"They've improved so much in terms of their Instagram skills and they know me at this point," she explained to E! News in July. "We've had plenty of conversations. They know what line they can or can't cross."
But the "Paranoia Silverlining" singer also emphasized how special growing up with Mark and Kelly as her role models was.
"I've always seen them stay really true to themselves and authentic and grounded," Lola said. "That's the best advice and It's not even advice because I have grown up watching them work like that. I am really grateful to have them as built-in mentors, I don't even have to pay for them. They've just been there."
