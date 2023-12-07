Why Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos Advises Her Not to “Get Pregnant” Before Every Vacation

Watch : Lola Consuelos Reveals How Parents Really Feel About Her Boyfriend

Lola Consuelos isn't planning on being a big sister again.

Kelly Ripa revealed that two decades after getting pregnant with her and husband Mark Consuelos' now-20-year-old son Joaquin, during a child-free vacation, the couple's daughter still gives stern warnings before any romantic getaway.

"Every time I go away now," the Live with Kelly and Mark host explained to guest Hilarie Burton on the Dec. 6 episode of her podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa. "My daughter's like, ‘Don't get pregnant,' which is very funny ‘cause my daughter is so provocative."

As for how Kelly responds to the 22-year-old? She added, "I was like, ‘Yeah, don't worry about it. Don't you get pregnant! How ‘bout that?"

But the All My Children alum—who also shares son Michael, 26, with her husband of 27 years— has since learned her lesson.

"You gotta be careful with those away trips," she continued. That's how babies are made!"