Adele Hilariously Reveals Why She's "Thriving" as Classroom Mom

Hello, it's me, Adele, Angelo's mom.
And that is precisely how the 11-year-old's classmates see the 16-time Grammy winner.
"I'm thriving a bit," she told the Hollywood Reporter in a cover story published Dec. 7. "Now there are so many things his school does the most, with community vibes, which is fantastic."
Taking on the role of a class mother means Adele can just be herself, albeit she can be a little shy. "The kids don't care," the 35-year-old, who shares Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, said. "The kids don't give a flying f--k who I am. And I get, not insecure, but I get nervous around loads of adults and strangers that I don't know. And so making food for school events, it's my dream."
Including chicken kebobs. "It went great," she said. "I spilled the turmeric everywhere, so it stained my whole kitchen. I made 60 of them."
And now that she's found someone like sports agent Rich Paul, she's not opposed to expanding her family—and her classroom responsibilities.
"I really want to be a mom again soon," Adele told a pregnant fan during her Las Vegas residency over the summer. "Every time I see a name that I like I write it down in my phone."
Rich—who she's been dating since 2021—is game. "I have a daughter that's a junior in college, so I was a very young dad," the dad of three previously E! News. "But now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life."
Until then, keep reading and say "Oh My God" to their cutest moments together...