Adele Hilariously Reveals Why She's "Thriving" as Classroom Mom

Hello, it's me, Adele, Angelo's mom.

And that is precisely how the 11-year-old's classmates see the 16-time Grammy winner.

"I'm thriving a bit," she told the Hollywood Reporter in a cover story published Dec. 7. "Now there are so many things his school does the most, with community vibes, which is fantastic."

Taking on the role of a class mother means Adele can just be herself, albeit she can be a little shy. "The kids don't care," the 35-year-old, who shares Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, said. "The kids don't give a flying f--k who I am. And I get, not insecure, but I get nervous around loads of adults and strangers that I don't know. And so making food for school events, it's my dream."

Including chicken kebobs. "It went great," she said. "I spilled the turmeric everywhere, so it stained my whole kitchen. I made 60 of them."