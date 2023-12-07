Adele Hilariously Reveals Why She's "Thriving" as Classroom Mom

Adele's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom. Case in point? How she’s stepping up and helping out in her son Angelo’s classroom.

Hello, it's me, AdeleAngelo's mom.

And that is precisely how the 11-year-old's classmates see the 16-time Grammy winner.

"I'm thriving a bit," she told the Hollywood Reporter in a cover story published Dec. 7. "Now there are so many things his school does the most, with community vibes, which is fantastic."

Taking on the role of a class mother means Adele can just be herself, albeit she can be a little shy. "The kids don't care," the 35-year-old, who shares Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, said. "The kids don't give a flying f--k who I am. And I get, not insecure, but I get nervous around loads of adults and strangers that I don't know. And so making food for school events, it's my dream."

Including chicken kebobs. "It went great," she said. "I spilled the turmeric everywhere, so it stained my whole kitchen. I made 60 of them."

photos
Adele Through the Years

And now that she's found someone like sports agent Rich Paul, she's not opposed to expanding her family—and her classroom responsibilities.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"I really want to be a mom again soon," Adele told a pregnant fan during her Las Vegas residency over the summer. "Every time I see a name that I like I write it down in my phone."

Rich—who she's been dating since 2021—is game. "I have a daughter that's a junior in college, so I was a very young dad," the dad of three previously E! News. "But now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life."

Until then, keep reading and say "Oh My God" to their cutest moments together...

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
July 2021: Game On

The two mask up for Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, soon after they began dating.

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
October 2021: NBA Date Night

The two appear at a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
February 2022: NBA All-Star Game

The two sit courtside during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
February 2022: Getting Cozy

The two appear together at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
May 2022: NBA Playoffs

The two attend Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Shutterstock
July 2022: Italian Vacay

The two board a boat in Sardinia, Italy.

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
April 2023: Courtside Date

The two appear at the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies' Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 2023: Grammys Date

Adele and Rich attend the 2023 Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 2023: Partying With Beyoncé

Adele and Rich celebrate with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2023 Grammys.

