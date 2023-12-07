Life Goes On Actress Andrea Fay Friedman Dead at 53

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood has lost a trailblazer.

Andrea Fay Friedman, an actress with Down syndrome known for her breakthrough role in the ‘90s TV sitcom Life Goes On, died Dec. 3 from complications due to Alzheimer's, her dad shared with the New York Times. She was 53.

In 1992, the California native became one of the first actors with Down syndrome to appear in a television series, playing the role of Amanda Swanson in ABC's Life Goes On. After two seasons, Friedman went on to land guest spots in shows including Baywatch, Walker, Texas Ranger and Law and Order: SVU.

Plus, on Family Guy, Friedman voiced Ellen, a character with Down syndrome. During the episode, her character made a reference to Sarah Palin and her now 15-year-old her son Trig, who also has Down syndrome. After the show aired, Palin slammed the show, calling it the work of "cruel, cold-hearted people."

In response, Friedman explained that her character should serve as an inspiration to others: "I guess former Governor Palin does not have a sense of humor."