Julia Roberts Shares Sweet Update on Family Life With Her and Danny Moder’s 3 Kids

Julia Roberts is giving this stage of parenthood more than the old college try.
The Academy Award winner's eldest children, 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, who she shares with husband Danny Moder are officially college students. And as she revealed, she's turned into their very own school mascot.
"Two of the three of my children are in college," Julia said during a Dec. 6 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "You become immediately like, 'This is my entire life.' I wear the colors, I do the whole thing."
And on whether that includes rooting for the school's teams and showing up to games, the 56-year-old—who is also mom to son Henry, 16—answered with an emphatic, "Oh yeah."
As for what it's been like for Henry to be home alone with his parents, Julia admitted, "I think it's a good 50/50 split. He's loving it, and I think he misses his people."
But just because she and Danny are almost empty-nesters, doesn't mean Julia is letting her kids off the hook.
"I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house," she told Today in an interview published Dec. 4, "which is, you know, 'Are you getting enough sleep?' And, 'You sound like you're sick.' And 'Are you drinking tea?' And 'Text me when you get home you get home, [so] I can see that you're home safe and sound."
And she added of Hazel and Finn, "I have an immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them, and it's not eye-rolling and there's a huge amount of understanding."
Though the Notting Hill star has kept her family life largely out of the spotlight, she does give the occasional glimpse of life at home on social media.
Most recently, she gave her twins a special birthday shoutout.
"19," she captioned her Nov. 28 post, which featured a throwback snap of Julia holding the twins as infants. "There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together."
Keep reading to see more of the family's sweetest moments over the years.