Julia Roberts Shares Sweet Update on Family Life With Her and Danny Moder’s 3 Kids

Watch : Julia Roberts Honors Twins in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Julia Roberts is giving this stage of parenthood more than the old college try.

The Academy Award winner's eldest children, 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, who she shares with husband Danny Moder are officially college students. And as she revealed, she's turned into their very own school mascot.

"Two of the three of my children are in college," Julia said during a Dec. 6 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "You become immediately like, 'This is my entire life.' I wear the colors, I do the whole thing."

And on whether that includes rooting for the school's teams and showing up to games, the 56-year-old—who is also mom to son Henry, 16—answered with an emphatic, "Oh yeah."

As for what it's been like for Henry to be home alone with his parents, Julia admitted, "I think it's a good 50/50 split. He's loving it, and I think he misses his people."

But just because she and Danny are almost empty-nesters, doesn't mean Julia is letting her kids off the hook.