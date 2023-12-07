RHOC's Shannon Beador Breaks Silence on Her Ex John Janssen Dating Alum Alexis Bellino

Watch : Shannon Beador BREAKS SILENCE on DUI Sentencing

Shannon Beador is speaking out for the first time on her ex-boyfriend of three years John Janssen moving on with fellow Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino.

"I'm not going to lie, I've been hurt," the Bravolebrity exclusively told E! News at Jeff Lewis' Hollywood Houselift season two premiere party Dec. 6. "I've been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn't want to be in the public eye, and he's thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I'm quite confused about that."

Plus, Alexis' ex-husband Jim Bellino sued Shannon and costar Tamra Judge for defamation in 2018, several years after Alexis left the series following season eight.

"John is very well aware of a lawsuit that I was involved in with Jim Bellino, and Alexis was involved in that lawsuit," the mother of three explained. "I was financially and emotionally devastated for years. And I won. But it devastated me financially. And I'm a single mom. John's aware of that."