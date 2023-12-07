RHOC's Shannon Beador Breaks Silence on Her Ex John Janssen Dating Alum Alexis Bellino

Shannon Beador is speaking out for the first time on her ex-boyfriend of three years John Janssen moving on with fellow Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino.
"I'm not going to lie, I've been hurt," the Bravolebrity exclusively told E! News at Jeff Lewis' Hollywood Houselift season two premiere party Dec. 6. "I've been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn't want to be in the public eye, and he's thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I'm quite confused about that."
Plus, Alexis' ex-husband Jim Bellino sued Shannon and costar Tamra Judge for defamation in 2018, several years after Alexis left the series following season eight.
"John is very well aware of a lawsuit that I was involved in with Jim Bellino, and Alexis was involved in that lawsuit," the mother of three explained. "I was financially and emotionally devastated for years. And I won. But it devastated me financially. And I'm a single mom. John's aware of that."
Shannon added she's suspicious that John would date a second RHOC cast member, though she and Alexis never appeared on the reality show together as Shannon joined in season nine.
"I don't know how to process it," the 59-year-old noted. "How many Orange County Housewives have there been? Is that your dating pool?"
Shannon also denied rumors that she and Alexis, 46, had a verbal altercation the night before Shannon was arrested for DUI and hit and run in September.
"I don't know her," the reality star explained. "She said that I screamed obscenities at her across the bar on my unfortunate night, which I didn't, and I have witnesses to prove that. If you're going to say things about me, let's talk about the truth."
As for where she and John stand today one year after their breakup? Not good, especially amid his surprising new romance.
"I haven't spoken to him in quite some time," Shannon told E!. "It's been two months."
E! News previously confirmed Alexis and John were dating. However a source clarified, "Things are still very new and they're not using terms like boyfriend and girlfriend at this time, but they're enjoying the companionship and happiness they bring to each other's lives."
—Reporting by Alex Cramer
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)