QVC’s Gift-a-Thon Sale Has the Season’s Lowest Prices on Peter Thomas Roth, Dyson, Tarte, Bose & More

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The holiday season is a marathon, not a sprint. And, for us shoppers, it's a Gift-a-Thon, on the lookout for jaw-dropping deals on beauty, fashion, and home products for everyone on our list.

QVC has come through with a major sale, featuring the lowest prices of the season AND free shipping from December 8 through December 10. If you can't swing shopping at the moment, you can break up the payments into 5 easy pays.

There are tons of deals on top beauty brands including Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Sunday Riley, Too Faced, and IT Cosmetics. Score 44% off a Dyson cordless vacuum. Nab a Keurig coffee maker for just $60. Get cozy with major discounts on Barefoot Dreams joggers, cardigans, and blankets. There are also some great deals on NFL jackets, t-shirts, polo shirts, and zip-ups to rep your favorite football team.

Need more shopping inspo? Here are some E! Shopping Editor-Approved finds from the QVC Gift-a-Thon.