QVC’s Gift-a-Thon Sale Has the Season’s Lowest Prices on Peter Thomas Roth, Dyson, Tarte, Bose & More

The holiday season is a marathon, not a sprint. And, for us shoppers, it's a Gift-a-Thon, on the lookout for jaw-dropping deals on beauty, fashion, and home products for everyone on our list.
QVC has come through with a major sale, featuring the lowest prices of the season AND free shipping from December 8 through December 10. If you can't swing shopping at the moment, you can break up the payments into 5 easy pays.
There are tons of deals on top beauty brands including Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Sunday Riley, Too Faced, and IT Cosmetics. Score 44% off a Dyson cordless vacuum. Nab a Keurig coffee maker for just $60. Get cozy with major discounts on Barefoot Dreams joggers, cardigans, and blankets. There are also some great deals on NFL jackets, t-shirts, polo shirts, and zip-ups to rep your favorite football team.
Need more shopping inspo? Here are some E! Shopping Editor-Approved finds from the QVC Gift-a-Thon.
The Best Holiday Beauty Deals-- Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Sunday Riley, IT Cosmetics & More
TILI Try It, Love It 12pc Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar
83% off alert! This 12-piece set brings lots of holiday cheer and some self-care from your favorite brands and products:
- Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firm Primer
- Sunday Riley Good Genes
- True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil
- Elemis Resurfacing Facial Pads
- Clinique High Impact Mascara
- Crepe Erase Body Firm Overnight Facial Plumping Treatment
- Lawless Lip Liner
- Azure Nourishing Peel-Off Mask
- ChellaMini Manifest Bronze Eyeshadow Palette
- Le Mini Macaron Nail Stickers
- Mally Highlighter
- YENSA Tone Up Primer
Tarte Holiday Edition smolderEYES Silk Stick 5-pc Eyeliner Set
Eye makeup doesn't get easier than this. Get an instant eye lift with waterproof liner that is mess-free to apply. This bundle has 5 shades and a sharpener.
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Serum 5-Piece Holiday Gift
Sorry if this sounds dramatic, but this is an unfathomable deal on a miracle product. This fragrance-free retinol is a sought-after customer favorite that addresses the appearance of lines and wrinkles. If you want soft, vibrant, youthful skin, this seum is next-level amazing. There's enough retinol in here to last for a whole year. Don't miss this deal.
Shopping Editor Tip: Order by December 19 at 11:59 PM to get your order by December 25.
First Aid Beauty 5-Piece Holiday Discovery Set
Save some money and stock up on bestsellers from First Aid Beauty. This brand has products that are super hydrating and effective without ever being harsh on my skin. I highly recommend these picks. Here's what's in the bundle:
- First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads
- First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
- First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
- First Aid Beauty Hydrating Eye Cream
- First Aid Beauty Hydrating Serum
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber, Irish Moor and 24K Gold Mask Trio
This Peter Thomas Roth mask set includes three of my favorite products:
- Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer- This mask evens out your skin tone and reduces the appearance of fine lines, per Peter Thomas Roth.
- 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm- Deliver intense moisture an opulent glow, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with this mask, according to the brand.
- Irish Moor Mud Mask- It really seems to make a difference to minimize the appearance of my pores. It even leaves my skin feeling fresh and hydrated, instead of a tight, stripped feeling. It also helps with fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand.
Tarte Holiday Edition Blush Tape Liquid Blush Trio
If you're tired of endlessly blending out your blush to get the natural flush you had in mind, it may be time to try a new product. The Tarte Blush Wands have been all over TikTok with beauty enthusiasts praising the product for delivering easy-to-blend, mess-free application. The brand describes the Tarte Blush Tape as "the instant cheek lift in a tube." The blush has a dewy finish and a natural-looking glow.
Too Faced Lip Injection Lip Plumping Quad
This bundle includes your plump lip must-haves: two Lip Injection Maximum Plumps and two Lip Injection Extremes. Lip Injection Extreme has been my go-to for years in the Original shade because it's clear and looks beautiful over my favorite matte lipsticks. Plus, it's surprisingly hydrating. The Lip Injection Maximum Plump gives a fuller look that lasts even longer. These shades look great on their own or layered over lipstick.
If you bought these from another site, the Lip Injection Extreme would cost $29 each and the Lip Injection Maximum Plumps are $33 each. This bundle has a $124 value with a $52 price from QVC.
Josie Maran Head to Toe Argan Face & Body 3-Piece Kit
Focus on hydration with Josie Maran must-haves. The Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter is made with 100% pure argan oil. It is super-hydrating, without feeling heavy or greasy on my skin. The oil is the ideal finishing touch to any self-care routine, so you can lock in optimal moisture. The argan oil stick is a great moisturizer if you're on-the-go.
IT Cosmetics Superhero Waterproof Shadow Stick Holiday 4pc Set
Just do a quick swipe to get long-lasting color. You don't have to go over it a million times to get some semblance of pigment. If you want a more dramatic look, this formula is buildable. You can also combine two different shades with ease since these shadows are so blendable. And the best part? They are long-lasting and waterproof with a built-in primer, so you don't need to do an additional steps you get ready.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Duo with Sponge
Use this top-selling, full-coverage concealer to brighten, mask dark circles, and hide blemishes and other perceived imperfections. You can get it in a lighter shade for some natural-looking brightness or you can go a shade or two darker to contour your complexion. This concealer delivers the coverage you need, all day long, plus it's super-hydrating. The sponge has multiple edges, replacing the function of several makeup tools.
If you bought these products from another site, each concealer would cost $31 and the sponge would be $18. Don't miss out on this deal.
Sunday Riley Jewel Box 3-Piece Kit
This set has a $64 value, but you can get it for just $30 from QVC. The Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment decreases the appearance of lines and wrinkles in just 10 minutes, according to the brand. Brighten dull skin with the C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, which also diminishes the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The Luna Sleeping Night Oil has a mix of retinol and skin-calming ingredients that make my skin plump, clear, and hydrated when I wake up.
IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Mascara Trio
The IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara is a complete game-changer. If you want super volume and stretch, this one does the trick with just one coat. However, you don't have to stop at just one coat. If you want to take your lashes to another level, this formula is easy to layer— with no clumping, fading or smudging.
Tarte Sculpt Tape Bronzing Wand Duo with Contour Brush
It's so easy to get a sculpted, contoured look with these wands. Just twist the end from "off" to "on." Then, place some dots on your cheekbones and forehead or wherever you want to sculpt your face. Blend upward in circular motions. You can even finish your look by taking some of the excess left on the brush to lightly sculpt your nose and jawline.
There are 4 shades to choose from.
Too Faced Sexy Lips & Lashes Mascara and Lip Plumper Set
Stock up on Too Faced top-sellers with this set. The Better Than Sex Mascara delivers fuller-looking lashes that are stretched, curled, and separated, The lip plumper works so quickly and it looks amazing over bare lips, lip liner, or matte lipstick.
Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Size Retinol Fusion PM Body Treatment, 16oz
Skincare isn't just about your face. Give your body some TLC with the Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Body Moisturizing Treatment every night. It improves the appearance of crepey skin, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture, per the brand. This non-greasy formula feels lightweight, yet it's so hydrating.
Sunday Riley Grand Collection 6pc Skincare Kit With Bag
Yes, this set is a splurge for a lot of us, but you really do get a lot from this 50% off deal. You get a carrying case along with 6 top-sellers:
- Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment exfoliates and improves the appearance of fine lines.
- Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Contour Cream brightens skin, improves under-eye dark circles, under-eye bags, and puffiness.
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum improves dull skin and brightens your the complexion.
- Sunday Riley ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream hydrates the skin.
- Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum fights the signs of aging and improves congested, UV-damaged skin.
- Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil plumps up skin and addresses redness, fine lines, and wrinkles.
The Best Holiday Tech Deals: Apple, Bose & More
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Looking for new earbuds? The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are wireless with noise cancellation and a crisp sound to enjoy your music, podcasts, and phone calls.
Choose from 2 colorways. The Bachelor alum Matt James recommended these.
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones
You'll be obsessed with these top-rated Bose Headphones. They are noise-cancelling, wireless headphones that are incredibly comfortable to wear. And, of course, they are Bose, which means they deliver an incredibly clear sound. There are 3 colors to choose from.
Apple iPad 10th Gen 256GB Wifi Bundle
Save on this bundle with an iPad, Bluetooth keyboard, carry case, tablet stand, cleaning cloth, stylus, cable organizer, USB-C extension cable, voucher, and USB-C charging cable and power adapter. There are 20 color combinations to choose from.
The Best Holiday Home Deals: Dyson, Keurig, Ninja, Barefoot Dreams & More
Dyson V8 Animal Extra De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum with 8 Tools
Dyson products have such a devoted following and pristine reputation. You may think this is like any other stick vacuum, but you're wrong. It takes cleaning to the next level. This discounted bundle includes a wall dock, detangling digital motorbar cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, hair screw tool, light pipe tool, stiff bristle brush, mini soft dusting brush, low-reach adapter, and wand storage clip.
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker with Voucher
If you don't have a ton of counter space at home, but you want a reliable device that makes it easy to brew tea and coffee, I highly recommend the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. The Keurig is so simple to use and you get an amazing sip of coffee every single time. It's a powerful, yet small machine that delivers consistent results every time. No more measuring coffee grinds. Just put in your favorite K-Cup and a bit of water and you're good to go. Use this for coffee, tea, hot chocolate, matcha, hot apple cider, and more delicious beverages. This machine comes in several colors.
This bundle comes with a voucher for K-Cup pods.
Ninja Foodi 15-in-1 Smart Dual Heat Air Fry Flip Oven w/ Probe
A 15-in-1 machine? Nope, that's not a typo. The Ninja Foodi 15-in-1 Smart Dual Heat Air Fry Flip Oven really does so much. In fact, it can replace several appliances. This bundle comes with a smart probe, air fry basket, wire rack, five skewers, sear plate, crumb tray, and recipe booklet.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine With Milk Fother
Stop wasting time and money waiting in line at the coffee shop. Become your own barista with this easy-to-use machine that has a built-in milk frother.
Poo-Pourri Set of (5) 2oz Spritzmas Deodorizers with Gift Bags
Poo-Pourri is an essential for anyone with a shared bathroom or if you are visiting family for the holidays. This spray doesn't cover up or eliminate odors. It prevents them from happening, according to the brand. The spray stops bathroom odors before they even begin. Just spritz the toilet bowl before you go and no one will ever know.
This set even comes with gift bags, which is perfect for the holiday season.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Disney Fringe Throw
Disney obsessed? Snuggle up with this supremely plush blanket which has Mickey Mouse silhouettes.
KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer With Flex Edge Beaters
If you're not ready to invest in a large, stand mixer right now, I love the KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer. It's lightweight, powerful, and easy to store. There are 5 colors to choose from.
Tineco S3 Pro Floor One Smart Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner
Save time with this machine that vacuums and washes floors at the same time. it comes with 2 bottles of cleaning solution, 2 brush rollers, 2 HEPA filters, and 1 brush tool.
The Best Holiday Fashion Deals-- Barefoot Dreams, Vera Bradley, Koolaburra by UGG & More
Barefoot Dreams Malibu Collection Forward Seam Jersey Pant
You just found your new favorite pants. They're extremely comfortable, made from soft, breathable fabric you'll want to live in. QVC has 3 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Koolaburra by UGG Brushed Back Sherpa Hoodie Pullover
This is the most luxurious gift. Anyone would absolutely adore this super cozy sherpa. Get one in every single color/patterns. QVC has sizes ranging from XS to 1X.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Directional Ribbed Cardigan
This cardigan is unbelievably soft and it comes in 3 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 2X.
Vera Bradley Printed Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag
A Vera Bradley duffel bag is an investment you will use for years to come. These duffels are just as durable as they are cute. QVC has 22 colors and prints to choose from.
Koolaburra by UGG Suede Short Boots
Get cozy without feeling weighed down with the ultra-warm Koolaburra by UGG Suede Short Boots, which QVC has in 4 colors. There are wide size options as well.
Koolaburra by Ugg Faux Suede Hooded Coat With Sherpa Trims
This faux suede coat is fashionable and oh-so-cozy. QVC has 5 colorways, with sizes ranging from XXS to 1X.
The Best Holiday NFL Merch Deals
NFL Women's Heritage Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Showcase your team pride with one of these short-sleeve NFL t-shirts. QVC has merch for many NFL teams with sizes ranging from XS to XXXXL.
NFL Women's Long Sleeve Full Zip Jacket
Bundle up and support your team in one of these full-zip jackets. Sizes range from small to XXXL with styles for many NFL teams. This 50% off deal is bound to sell out quickly!
NFL Women's Transitional Half Zip Pullover
Represent your team with a half-zip pullover on game days. Sizes range from XS to 5X.
MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL Short Sleeve Men's Polo
These NFL polos from Michael Strahan's line are great gifts for the football fans in your life.
