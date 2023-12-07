You’ll Be Soaring, Flying After Reading Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s Wedding Details

Vanessa Hudgens revealed all the planning that went into her and baseball player Cole Tucker’s wedding. The couple married in Tulum, Mexico on Dec. 2.

By Olivia Evans Dec 07, 2023 2:34 PMTags
Vanessa HudgensWeddingsCelebrities
Watch: Vanessa Hudgens Marries Cole Tucker in Mexico!

Basically what we're gonna do is gush about Vanessa Hudgens' and Cole Tucker's wedding. 

The High School Musical alum and baseball player recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, a source confirmed to E! News. The couple's start to something new (and something borrowed and blue) took place on Dec. 2 in a ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.  

"The planning process was definitely overwhelming," Vanessa told Vogue in an article published Dec. 6. "I'd never been to a wedding that I've wanted my own wedding to be like, so I had to think out of the box. Finding a venue was the hardest part. I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage."

In short, Vanessa wanted it all. The couple's requirements included "someplace warm," (but not at a beach, farm, or ballroom) and somewhere that fit into the couple's other nonnegotiables for their big night. "Our window for getting married was so small because Cole's [baseball] season is very long," the star added. "I also wanted somewhere very spiritual."

photos
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Hit the Beach After Mexico Wedding

Eventually, they landed on The Azulik City of Arts, which was also inspired by Vanessa's friend. 

"[My friend] was asking me where he should go for a little vacation, and I was scrolling through Instagram right before he called, and I was like ‘Oh go to Azulik—this place is so freakin' beautiful," the Princess Switch actress told Vogue. "I told Cole, ‘Maybe we could go here on our honeymoon…we would get such great pictures. Wait—maybe we could get married here?!'"

Which led her to take a quick trip to Tulum to scout the location (about 45 minutes into the jungle from the Azulik hotel) and there, she felt it was what she'd been looking for. 

"I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before," Vanessa explained. "It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love."

Trending Stories

1

The Masked Singer: Gilmore Girls Alum Revealed as Tiki

2

Shannen Doherty Details Feeling "Betrayed" By Ex Before Brain Surgery

3

Casey Wilson Accuses Tim Allen of Being “F--king Rude” on Santa Show

And once the venue was confirmed, everything else fell into place. As for her gorgeous dress? She opted to wear a Vera Wang slip dress with a plunge back for her special day—complete with an ivory tulle veil with "Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023" embroidered in gothic font. 

"Vera's been an amazing friend and supporter of mine," Vanessa said. "It was exactly what I wanted, but we obviously had to spruce it up a little and add some extra love to it so that it was special, just for me."

Meanwhile, the groom wore a Me by Canali off-white wool jacket and shoes by Louboutin.

One last adorable detail from the special day? Former monk and author Jay Shetty—who hosted the Zoom meditation where the couple met in 2020—officiated the ceremony. 

"I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better," Vanessa added. "I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."

For more details on the newlyweds' relationship, read on.

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

Vanessa shared her first Instagram photo with Cole on Valentine's Day 2021, three months after the two sparked romance rumors with a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. She captioned the pic, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

The two attend the premiere of the film, starring Vanessa, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif.

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere in NYC

The two attend the premiere of the Netflix movie in New York City.

Instagram
February 2022: Valentine's Day

"Happy vday from us crazies," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
February 2022: John Mayer Concert

The two watch John Mayer perform at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
February 2022: SAG Awards

The two walk the carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram
February 2022: Engaged!

Vanessa and Cole confirmed their engagement on Feb. 9, sharing a picture of the actress rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger. "YES," the Instagram post read. "We couldn't be happier."

Instagram
April 2022: MLB Opening Day

Happy opening day my [king]," Vanessa captioned this Instagram tribute to her partner, a Pittsburgh Pirates player at the time, which she shared on the MLB's opening day in 2022.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
September 2022: Play Ball

The actress appears with her partner on the baseball field.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
October 2022: Happy Halloween

"Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
December 2022: Holiday Spirit

"Merry af," Vanessa captioned this Instagram photo.

Trending Stories

1

The Masked Singer: Gilmore Girls Alum Revealed as Tiki

2

Shannen Doherty Details Feeling "Betrayed" By Ex Before Brain Surgery

3

Casey Wilson Accuses Tim Allen of Being “F--king Rude” on Santa Show

4

Taylor Swift Calls Out Kim Kardashian Over Infamous Kanye West Call

5

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Alleges Kody Didn’t Respect Her Enough