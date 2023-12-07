You’ll Be Soaring, Flying After Reading Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s Wedding Details

Basically what we're gonna do is gush about Vanessa Hudgens' and Cole Tucker's wedding.
The High School Musical alum and baseball player recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, a source confirmed to E! News. The couple's start to something new (and something borrowed and blue) took place on Dec. 2 in a ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.
"The planning process was definitely overwhelming," Vanessa told Vogue in an article published Dec. 6. "I'd never been to a wedding that I've wanted my own wedding to be like, so I had to think out of the box. Finding a venue was the hardest part. I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage."
In short, Vanessa wanted it all. The couple's requirements included "someplace warm," (but not at a beach, farm, or ballroom) and somewhere that fit into the couple's other nonnegotiables for their big night. "Our window for getting married was so small because Cole's [baseball] season is very long," the star added. "I also wanted somewhere very spiritual."
Eventually, they landed on The Azulik City of Arts, which was also inspired by Vanessa's friend.
"[My friend] was asking me where he should go for a little vacation, and I was scrolling through Instagram right before he called, and I was like ‘Oh go to Azulik—this place is so freakin' beautiful," the Princess Switch actress told Vogue. "I told Cole, ‘Maybe we could go here on our honeymoon…we would get such great pictures. Wait—maybe we could get married here?!'"
Which led her to take a quick trip to Tulum to scout the location (about 45 minutes into the jungle from the Azulik hotel) and there, she felt it was what she'd been looking for.
"I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before," Vanessa explained. "It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love."
And once the venue was confirmed, everything else fell into place. As for her gorgeous dress? She opted to wear a Vera Wang slip dress with a plunge back for her special day—complete with an ivory tulle veil with "Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023" embroidered in gothic font.
"Vera's been an amazing friend and supporter of mine," Vanessa said. "It was exactly what I wanted, but we obviously had to spruce it up a little and add some extra love to it so that it was special, just for me."
Meanwhile, the groom wore a Me by Canali off-white wool jacket and shoes by Louboutin.
One last adorable detail from the special day? Former monk and author Jay Shetty—who hosted the Zoom meditation where the couple met in 2020—officiated the ceremony.
"I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better," Vanessa added. "I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."
