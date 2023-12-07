You’ll Be Soaring, Flying After Reading Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s Wedding Details

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Marries Cole Tucker in Mexico!

Basically what we're gonna do is gush about Vanessa Hudgens' and Cole Tucker's wedding.

The High School Musical alum and baseball player recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, a source confirmed to E! News. The couple's start to something new (and something borrowed and blue) took place on Dec. 2 in a ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

"The planning process was definitely overwhelming," Vanessa told Vogue in an article published Dec. 6. "I'd never been to a wedding that I've wanted my own wedding to be like, so I had to think out of the box. Finding a venue was the hardest part. I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage."

In short, Vanessa wanted it all. The couple's requirements included "someplace warm," (but not at a beach, farm, or ballroom) and somewhere that fit into the couple's other nonnegotiables for their big night. "Our window for getting married was so small because Cole's [baseball] season is very long," the star added. "I also wanted somewhere very spiritual."