1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Returns Home After 14-Month Stay in Weight Loss Rehab

Watch : ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Premiere: Tammy Returns Home

Tammy Slaton has been reunited with her support system.

In E! News' exclusive look at the season premiere of 1000-Lb Sisters, the TLC star is seen returning home to her family after a 14-month stay at a weight loss rehab. After completing treatment, Tammy lost close to 300 pounds—a feat that her loved ones are applauding.

As sister Misty remarked after seeing the 37-year-old pull up to the house in the back seat of their van, "I knew she should be getting down close to that size, but it didn't really register that she'd be sitting in the seat. That is awesome."

And sister Amanda couldn't agree more.

"Tammy looks amazing," she noted. "She's like, you know, got skin flopping everywhere. And I've never been so excited to see so much loose skin in my life."

During the first half of the show's fourth season, Tammy—who mourned the death of husband Caleb Willingham this past July—was seen weighing in at 717 pounds, which she shared was her heaviest weight.