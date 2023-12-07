Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Returns Home After 14-Month Stay in Weight Loss Rehab

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the season premiere, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returns home to her family after a 14-month stay at a weight loss facility.

By Kisha Forde Dec 07, 2023 5:00 PMTags
TVTLCCelebrities
Watch: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Premiere: Tammy Returns Home

Tammy Slaton has been reunited with her support system.

In E! News' exclusive look at the season premiere of 1000-Lb Sisters, the TLC star is seen returning home to her family after a 14-month stay at a weight loss rehab. After completing treatment, Tammy lost close to 300 pounds—a feat that her loved ones are applauding.

As sister Misty remarked after seeing the 37-year-old pull up to the house in the back seat of their van, "I knew she should be getting down close to that size, but it didn't really register that she'd be sitting in the seat. That is awesome."

And sister Amanda couldn't agree more.

"Tammy looks amazing," she noted. "She's like, you know, got skin flopping everywhere. And I've never been so excited to see so much loose skin in my life."

During the first half of the show's fourth season, Tammy—who mourned the death of husband Caleb Willingham this past July—was seen weighing in at 717 pounds, which she shared was her heaviest weight.

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

In a later episode, she then weighed in at 534 pounds, which made her eligible for her bariatric surgery. After the procedure, Tammy said she was "excited to have a new chance on life," adding, "Just being able to travel and sit in an actual car seat or in an airplane—just get in an airplane."

"I'm like 14 pounds under my goal weight," she said in a confessional at the time, "from over 700. That's a huge drop. I did that!"

Instagram (queentammy86)

As she noted, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited—just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

The season premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters will air Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. on TLC. Until then, keep reading to see more of Tammy's weight loss transformation.

TLC

Sharing Her Journey

Since 2020, TLC viewers have watched Tammy Slaton's journey on 1,000-lb. Sisters. During a February episode of the show, Tammy revealed that she was "approved for weight loss surgery." Since then, fans have continued to witness her transformation on TV and on social media.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Summertime Style

The reality star shared a snap of herself in a floral print dress on Instagram in June.

Instagram

Squad Photo

That same month, Tammy posted a group photo with her brother Chris Combs and YouTuber Chelcie Lynn.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

A Heartbreaking Loss

On July 1, Tammy mourned the death of her husband Caleb Willingham. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much," she wrote on Instagram alongside throwback photos, "thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Mirror Selfie

Tammy stopped for a series of bathroom selfies, shared on Instagram Aug. 25.

Instagram (queentammy86)

Posing in Jeans

Tammy proudly posed for an Instagram selfie in jeans Oct. 18.

