Taylor Swift Deserves a Friendship Bracelet for Supporting Emma Stone at Movie Screening

Taylor Swift showed love for pals Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley at a New York screening of their movie Poor Things Dec. 6, where she clearly took the moment and tasted it.

Taylor Swift knows the best people in life are free... to cheer on their besties. 

The Grammy winner stepped out for a Dec. 6 screening of Poor Things in New York, supporting her longtime friends Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley, who star in the film. 

Hours after Taylor was named TIME's Person of the Year, the 33-year-old attended the movie showing wearing an all-black outfit and Charlotte Simone faux fur coat, which further gave off delicate reputation vibes. (She also channeled her 2017 "goth-punk moment" in her magazine cover story, teasing the "fire" vault tracks.)

But in the evening, the spotlight was on her unbreakable bond with her pals.

Taylor's friendship with Emma—who is rumored to have inspired the Speak Now song "When Emma Falls in Love"—traces back to 2008, when the pair were spotted hanging out at the Young Hollywood Awards.

"I've known her since we were 17 and 18," the La La Land actress told Vanity Fair in July. "She's a wonderful friend. She blows my mind."

Naturally, Emma was there to shake it off at Taylor's The Eras Tour this summer. As the 35-year-old put it, "She hooked me up, which was very nice 'cause I know those tickets are impossible to get."

As for Margaret, the "Love Story" artist became close with her over the last two years, after the Maid actress saw sparks fly with Taylor's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Margaret—whose mom is actress Andie MacDowelltied the knot with Jack in Long Beach Island, N.J. in August, fittingly with the "august" singer in attendance. 

Now, worlds have collided as Emma and Margaret appear in Yorgos Lanthimos' new movie, centered around young woman Bella Baxter (Emma), who is brought back to life by scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (played by Willem Dafoe).

To see Taylor in her element on the stage, keep reading.

