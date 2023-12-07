Taylor Swift Deserves a Friendship Bracelet for Supporting Emma Stone at Movie Screening

Watch : Taylor Swift’s Intense Workout Routine For Eras Tour

Taylor Swift knows the best people in life are free... to cheer on their besties.

The Grammy winner stepped out for a Dec. 6 screening of Poor Things in New York, supporting her longtime friends Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley, who star in the film.

Hours after Taylor was named TIME's Person of the Year, the 33-year-old attended the movie showing wearing an all-black outfit and Charlotte Simone faux fur coat, which further gave off delicate reputation vibes. (She also channeled her 2017 "goth-punk moment" in her magazine cover story, teasing the "fire" vault tracks.)

But in the evening, the spotlight was on her unbreakable bond with her pals.

Taylor's friendship with Emma—who is rumored to have inspired the Speak Now song "When Emma Falls in Love"—traces back to 2008, when the pair were spotted hanging out at the Young Hollywood Awards.

"I've known her since we were 17 and 18," the La La Land actress told Vanity Fair in July. "She's a wonderful friend. She blows my mind."

Naturally, Emma was there to shake it off at Taylor's The Eras Tour this summer. As the 35-year-old put it, "She hooked me up, which was very nice 'cause I know those tickets are impossible to get."