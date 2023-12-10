Why Daisy Jones' Camila Morrone Is Holding Out Hope for Season 2

Camila Morrone doesn't want to let us down, let us down easy.
The Daisy Jones & the Six actress admitted that she's still rooting for the '70s musical drama series to return for season two, calling on Amazon Prime Video and Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine to renew it.
"We all want it," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements Dec. 4. "Listen, I think we're all so proud of the work that we did. I think that we had an incredible first season."
And while the 26-year-old, who plays Camila Alvarez, noted that the show could end where it did, she explained, "There's a lot of story left that could be told."
"It moves a lot of people. It was a really beautiful show," Camila added. "We're just grateful to keep going on this ride and still be here talking about it, representing it."
Daisy Jones & the Six's 10 episodes were released on Amazon in March. The series is based on a 2019 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid and depicts the rise and fall of a Los Angeles rock band.
During the Critics' Choice Association's event, Camila received the Breakthrough Actress Award in TV for her performance as the lead singer's wife and the group's photographer.
"Camila's got every woman inside of her," the actress told E! about her character. "Her opportunities are endless. She can do whatever she wants. I don't know what that interim period will look like for her, what those years entail, but knowing her, she's badass, she's got this."
Camila's costar Suki Waterhouse, who plays band keyboardist Karen Sirko, told E! back in April that she and their cast members "would love a season two" of Daisy Jones & the Six—but that the decision is ultimately not in their hands.
"It would be so nice to do a season two," she told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes at the time. "I would love that. We just have to figure out the story."
Suki also said that the cast already has "a lot of silly ideas" of how a potential second season would go, adding, "I guess it could be a reunion tour."
