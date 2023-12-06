See Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk Step Out to Support Bradley Cooper—and You'll Want Fries With These Pics

Watch : Gigi Hadid’s Night Out Includes Bradley Cooper Cameo!

Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk are saying "yes, chef" to Bradley Cooper's cooking.

After all, the two models each stopped by the actor's new Danny & Coop's Cheesesteak food truck to see him sling sandwiches to New Yorkers on Dec. 6.

Sporting a cozy-looking black sweat set underneath a shearling-lined denim jacket, Gigi opted to get her order to-go. An eyewitness told E! News that the 28-year-old arrive in the afternoon with actress Laura Dern, picking up a basket of grub from the truck—which was manned by her rumored flame, as well as restauranteur Danny DiGiampietro—before heading off to enjoy her meal.

An hour later, Irina was spotted chatting with her ex on the sidewalk as he took a short break from manning the griddle. For her casual lunch, the 37-year-old wore a black hoodie paired with an oversized Nike puffer coat.

Gigi has been linked to Bradley, 48, since October. The pair have been around New York multiple times, with their latest outing being a group dinner with Gigi's friends Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevigne and Brittany Mahomes.