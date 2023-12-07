Get the Holiday Party Started with Anthropologie’s Up to 40% Off Sale on Party Favorites

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's any place to shop high-quality fashion staples, it's Anthropologie. There's seriously something in the water over there because their entire clothes section (and home section too!) always has the cutest and most chic pieces you'll ever find. And while it's tempting to immediately add everything to your cart, what's probably stopping you is the hefty price tag. While the brand is notoriously pricey, they often have many incredible sales for the girlies on a budget like us! Lucky for you, they currently offering up to 40% off on all their holiday party favorites.
So, if you're hosting any holiday parties this month and need to dress to impress or looking for the perfect fit to wear on New Year's Eve that'll have all eyes on you, Anthropologie has you covered. Think: sexy lacey bodysuits, chic satin dresses, and even feathery statement dresses that give off main character vibes—these are just a few pieces you can expect to find in their 40% off party favorites sale. What are you waiting for besties?! It's time to finally make that Anthro purchase you've been wanting for so long. Read on for our top party favorites from the too-good-to-miss sale!
Nikita Mhaisalkar Draped Sequin Mini Dress
If you're looking for a sparkly dress that is stretchy, sexy, and sassy, then this Nikita Mhaisalkar Draped Sequin mini dress is just for you. Featuring a deep v-neckline and draped accents, we'd like to think it gives off Daisy Jones & the Six vibes, especially when paired with black cowboy boots.
Maeve Diamond Paillette Midi Skirt
Dress to impress with this jaw-dropping Maeve Diamond Paillette midi skirt. The statement piece will turn heads as soon as you walk into any party, with its unique diamond-shaped chain links sparkling as you dance away the night. We recommend pairing it with a basic top to make sure the skirt is the focal point of your entire outfit.
The Harlowe Lace Bodysuit
If the holiday gathering you're headed to is more laid-back, skip the fancy dress and go for a cool vibe with a sexy lace bodysuit from Anthropologie. It's still elegant yet chic, and looks amazing when paired with leather pants and a bright red lip.
The Petra Pavé Wavy Drop Earrings
A pair of statement earrings is always a must-have in any person's wardrobe, and these Petra Wavy Drop earrings will transform you into the It girl we all aim to be. They're available in both black and gold, and are on sale for less than $35 right now.
DOLAN Mesh Slip Twofer Midi Dress
Elevate your holiday party look effortlessly with the timeless allure of a chic satin dress. The DOLAN Mesh Slip Twofer midi dress takes it up a notch with a charming mesh top overlay, adding both style and a touch of sparkle to your festive ensemble.
Hutch Davis One-Shoulder Faux Feather Mini Dress
Dance the night away in the Hutch Davis One-Shoulder mini dress—a playful party essential with a swooping sleeve adorned in faux feathers. Its loose-fitting sheath silhouette and mini length guarantee a standout style that's both fun and effortlessly chic.
L'IDÉE Chateau Pleated Satin Halter Midi Dress
This midi stunner is all about casual elegance, featuring a sleeveless cut-in style, a chic halter neckline with a playful front cutout, and allover pleating that adds a touch of fluidity to your look—perfect for hitting the dance floor or a twirl-worthy entrance.
Avec Les Filles Sherpa Collar Metallic Long Coat
In case you get cold at your holiday party, why not make a statement with a coat that complements rather than conceals your outfit? Our top pick is the Avec Les Filles Sherpa Collar Metallic long coat—lined with sherpa for extra coziness, it adds the perfect finishing touch to any party ensemble, keeping you both warm and stylish.
By Anthropologie Strapless Feathered Metallic Mini Dress
Embrace your inner main character with the epitome of charm—a pink dress adorned with fluffy feathers at the top and subtle metallic sheen accents. This is your go-to for a stunning, pretty-in-pink ensemble that's sure to steal the spotlight.
By Anthropologie Short-Sleeve Square-Neck Velvet Midi Dress
Velvet is known to be a winter staple that not only keeps you cozy and warm but also looks stylish. We can't get over how cute this By Anthropologie Short-Sleeve Square-Neck Velvet midi dress is. Featuring puffed short sleeves and a stretchy back, this figure-hugging silhouette will look good on anyone and is perfect for any occasion (both fancy or laidback).
By Anthropologie Organza Blouse
Ideal for those impromptu holiday work gatherings, slip into this Organza blouse for an effortlessly chic party look that effortlessly matches with jeans. The sheer floral pattern adds an elegant and alluring touch, making it the perfect choice for a quick and stylish ensemble.
