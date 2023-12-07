Get the Holiday Party Started with Anthropologie’s Up to 40% Off Sale on Party Favorites

From sequin mini dresses to metallic staples, this is the time to buy your next party fit that’ll wow your guests.

By Camila Quimper Dec 07, 2023 12:00 PMTags
DealsHolidaysShoppingE! Insider ShopShop SalesShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
Shop Anthropologie Holiday Party SaleE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Anthropologie

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's any place to shop high-quality fashion staples, it's Anthropologie. There's seriously something in the water over there because their entire clothes section (and home section too!) always has the cutest and most chic pieces you'll ever find. And while it's tempting to immediately add everything to your cart, what's probably stopping you is the hefty price tag. While the brand is notoriously pricey, they often have many incredible sales for the girlies on a budget like us! Lucky for you, they currently offering up to 40% off on all their holiday party favorites.

So, if you're hosting any holiday parties this month and need to dress to impress or looking for the perfect fit to wear on New Year's Eve that'll have all eyes on you, Anthropologie has you covered. Think: sexy lacey bodysuits, chic satin dresses, and even feathery statement dresses that give off main character vibes—these are just a few pieces you can expect to find in their 40% off party favorites sale. What are you waiting for besties?! It's time to finally make that Anthro purchase you've been wanting for so long. Read on for our top party favorites from the too-good-to-miss sale!

Nikita Mhaisalkar Draped Sequin Mini Dress

If you're looking for a sparkly dress that is stretchy, sexy, and sassy, then this Nikita Mhaisalkar Draped Sequin mini dress is just for you. Featuring a deep v-neckline and draped accents, we'd like to think it gives off Daisy Jones & the Six vibes, especially when paired with black cowboy boots. 

$240
$161.20
Anthropologie

Maeve Diamond Paillette Midi Skirt

Dress to impress with this jaw-dropping Maeve Diamond Paillette midi skirt. The statement piece will turn heads as soon as you walk into any party, with its unique diamond-shaped chain links sparkling as you dance away the night. We recommend pairing it with a basic top to make sure the skirt is the focal point of your entire outfit. 

$220
$159.60
Anthropologie

The Harlowe Lace Bodysuit

If the holiday gathering you're headed to is more laid-back, skip the fancy dress and go for a cool vibe with a sexy lace bodysuit from Anthropologie. It's still elegant yet chic, and looks amazing when paired with leather pants and a bright red lip. 

$90
$58.80
Anthropologie
read
Coach Outlet’s Holiday Gift Guide Has the Perfect Gifts for Everyone on Your Nice List

The Petra Pavé Wavy Drop Earrings

A pair of statement earrings is always a must-have in any person's wardrobe, and these Petra Wavy Drop earrings will transform you into the It girl we all aim to be. They're available in both black and gold, and are on sale for less than $35 right now.

$40
$33.60
Anthropologie

DOLAN Mesh Slip Twofer Midi Dress

Elevate your holiday party look effortlessly with the timeless allure of a chic satin dress. The DOLAN Mesh Slip Twofer midi dress takes it up a notch with a charming mesh top overlay, adding both style and a touch of sparkle to your festive ensemble.

$160
$100.80
Anthropologie

Hutch Davis One-Shoulder Faux Feather Mini Dress

Dance the night away in the Hutch Davis One-Shoulder mini dress—a playful party essential with a swooping sleeve adorned in faux feathers. Its loose-fitting sheath silhouette and mini length guarantee a standout style that's both fun and effortlessly chic.

$300
$240
Anthropologie

L'IDÉE Chateau Pleated Satin Halter Midi Dress

This midi stunner is all about casual elegance, featuring a sleeveless cut-in style, a chic halter neckline with a playful front cutout, and allover pleating that adds a touch of fluidity to your look—perfect for hitting the dance floor or a twirl-worthy entrance.

$395
$316
Anthropologie

Avec Les Filles Sherpa Collar Metallic Long Coat

In case you get cold at your holiday party, why not make a statement with a coat that complements rather than conceals your outfit? Our top pick is the Avec Les Filles Sherpa Collar Metallic long coat—lined with sherpa for extra coziness, it adds the perfect finishing touch to any party ensemble, keeping you both warm and stylish.

$160
$126
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Strapless Feathered Metallic Mini Dress

Embrace your inner main character with the epitome of charm—a pink dress adorned with fluffy feathers at the top and subtle metallic sheen accents. This is your go-to for a stunning, pretty-in-pink ensemble that's sure to steal the spotlight.

$220
$159.60
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Short-Sleeve Square-Neck Velvet Midi Dress

Velvet is known to be a winter staple that not only keeps you cozy and warm but also looks stylish. We can't get over how cute this By Anthropologie Short-Sleeve Square-Neck Velvet midi dress is. Featuring puffed short sleeves and a stretchy back, this figure-hugging silhouette will look good on anyone and is perfect for any occasion (both fancy or laidback).

$170
$142.40
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Organza Blouse

Ideal for those impromptu holiday work gatherings, slip into this Organza blouse for an effortlessly chic party look that effortlessly matches with jeans. The sheer floral pattern adds an elegant and alluring touch, making it the perfect choice for a quick and stylish ensemble.

$110
$71.50
Anthropologie

Looking for more incredible sales? Nordstrom's holiday sale has wishlist-worthy finds up to 81% off that you need to check out stat. 

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!