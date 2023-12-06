Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Fuel Romance Rumors With Latest Outing

Watch : Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o at Concert Amid Splits

It looks like Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson don't want to wait to hang out again.

After sparking romance rumors at a Janelle Monae concert in October, the Oscar winner and the Dawson's Creek alum were seen grabbing groceries at Erewhon in Los Angeles Nov. 4.

For the casual errands run, Lupita donned an oversized floral top and wide-legged trouser paired with a green baseball cap and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Joshua rocked a plain white sweater, denim jeans and sneakers.

The pair arrived to the luxury supermarket in the same car, with Joshua behind the wheel. After shopping around, Lupita and the Dr. Death star strolled out of the store each with a paper bag in hand.

The sighting comes nearly two months after Joshua's estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce to end their four-year marriage. The model listed Sept. 13 as the couple's date of separation and requested joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter—whose name they have not publicly revealed—in court documents obtained E! News.