Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Fuel Romance Rumors With Latest Outing

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson were spotted grabbing groceries at Erewhon more than a month after stepping out at Janelle Monae's concert in Los Angeles.

It looks like Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson don't want to wait to hang out again.

After sparking romance rumors at a Janelle Monae concert in October, the Oscar winner and the Dawson's Creek alum were seen grabbing groceries at Erewhon in Los Angeles Nov. 4.

For the casual errands run, Lupita donned an oversized floral top and wide-legged trouser paired with a green baseball cap and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Joshua rocked a plain white sweater, denim jeans and sneakers.

The pair arrived to the luxury supermarket in the same car, with Joshua behind the wheel. After shopping around, Lupita and the Dr. Death star strolled out of the store each with a paper bag in hand.

The sighting comes nearly two months after Joshua's estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce to end their four-year marriage. The model listed Sept. 13 as the couple's date of separation and requested joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter—whose name they have not publicly revealed—in court documents obtained E! News.

Joshua responded to her filing in November, also listing the same date of separation and citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

As for Lupita, she also experienced a breakup this year and called it quits with sports commentator Selema Masekela.

 

Kevin Winter/WireImage; Robin L Marshall/WireImage

"It is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," Lupita wrote in a cryptic Instagram Story on Oct. 19. "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

The Blank Panther actress added, "I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way.' But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

To see Lupita and Joshua's latest outing, keep reading.

