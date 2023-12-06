Erin Andrews Reveals What "NFL WAGs" Think About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romance

"Taylor, I don't know what you're doing in your life right now besides rocking the world," Erin said during an episode which she and Charissa recorded on Aug 3. "Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic. I know we're not the best of friends, we're not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy."

To which Charissa added, "Do it for yourself, do it for us, and do it for the people. Because there is no one who would give you a better time than this guy."

But whether or not it was the urging of the two women or just an act of fate, Taylor indeed gave the NFL star a chance late this summer, and their relationship has been going strong ever since.

Between date nights around the world and the "Cruel Summer" singer stealing the show while attending Travis' games, it looks to be a love story to which the two are just saying yes.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves," Taylor expressed in her TIME Person of the Year profile published Dec. 6, "we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."

And to relive Taylor's most recent NFL game night on Dec. 3 to watch the Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers, keep reading.