Erin Andrews Reveals What "NFL WAGs" Think About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romance

Erin Andrews is filling in the blank spaces.
The sportscaster recently shared insight into what the WAGs (aka "wives and girlfriends") of some NFL players really think of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blossoming romance. And as it turns out, they're just as enchanted as everyone else.
"I got a little intel this weekend from some WAGs out in Philly. I'm not gonna tell you who they are, but some NFL WAGs," Erin said during the Dec. 4 episode of her Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast. "And somebody asked in front of me what the gals on their team thought and they were like, 'Love it. Adorable.' And they were like, 'You know why? That's a man, and she's with him.'"
She continued, "Here's a good take from an NFL WAG, that I loved, she said for the first time, publicly, it seems like she's with a guy that's not like, 'Ugh yeah, I'm with Taylor, don't take my picture. I'm at the concert.' Yeah, I'm into it all."
It should come as no surprise that Erin is so invested in this relationship.
After all, she played a vital role early on in Travis and Taylor's romance: it was her and podcast co-host Charissa Thompson who encouraged the Grammy winner to give the Kansas City Chiefs player a chance after he shared his failed attempt to meet her.
"Taylor, I don't know what you're doing in your life right now besides rocking the world," Erin said during an episode which she and Charissa recorded on Aug 3. "Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic. I know we're not the best of friends, we're not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy."
To which Charissa added, "Do it for yourself, do it for us, and do it for the people. Because there is no one who would give you a better time than this guy."
But whether or not it was the urging of the two women or just an act of fate, Taylor indeed gave the NFL star a chance late this summer, and their relationship has been going strong ever since.
Between date nights around the world and the "Cruel Summer" singer stealing the show while attending Travis' games, it looks to be a love story to which the two are just saying yes.
"I'm going to see him do what he loves," Taylor expressed in her TIME Person of the Year profile published Dec. 6, "we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."
And to relive Taylor's most recent NFL game night on Dec. 3 to watch the Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers, keep reading.