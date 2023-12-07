20+ Gifts For Dad That Will Never Make Him Say "I Don't Need Anything" Ever Again

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Why is it that when you ask dads what they want for their birthday, Christmas, or Father's Day, they always reply with "I don't need anything." The truth is, he definitely likes receiving gifts, it's just that he never actually takes the time to think about what he wants or needs, which means that it's up to you to crack the code and find something that will truly wow him. To help you out, we went ahead and rounded up 20 dad-approved gifts for every interest and price range to serve as some much-needed inspiration (thank us later).
These gifts don't just have to be for your own dad, they also work great for the any fathers in your life, like your grandpa, uncle, or friend who's recently become a new dad. Whatever your dad is in to, there's truly something for every kind of dad on this list. From a gaming console full of retro games to his very own cocktail smoker and on-trend running shoes, we can bet that these gifts will never make dad say "I don't need anything" ever again. Keep scrolling for a list of the best gifts for dads that they'll enjoy for years to come.
Lego Executor Super Star Destroyer™
Your dad's inner child will be so happy to assemble this Lego version of the Star Destroyer from the ultimate dad franchise – Star Wars.
Crafthouse by Fortessa Cocktail Smoking Cloche
Dads will love whipping out this cocktail smoker when guests come over. It comes with a domed cloche, apple chips, a handheld smoker, and even a recipe book.
Etsfmoa Unisex Beanie with The Light
Your dad won't ever ask you to hold the flashlight while he's doing handwork thanks to this beanie which has a built-in LED light to illuminate his project.
GETPALS Wireless Charger iPhone Charging Station
This charging station is great for those with Apple products, since it has dedicated chargers for iPhones, AirPods, and Apple watches. Plus, it keeps everything neatly in one place.
Williams Sonoma Black-Handled BBQ Tool Set with Storage Case
Every grill king needs a set of top-tier tools to ensure whatever's on the barbecue is cooked to perfection, and this one is simply perfect. It includes a spatula, tongs, a fork, and a basting brush plus a neat carrying case for storage.
New York Times Custom Football Book
Let your dad reminisce or learn about the history of his favorite NFL team with this book, which is full of newsworthy stories from The New York Times.
Industrial Brass & Copper Drink Dispenser
Elevate your home bar with this awesome drink dispenser – just pop on your favorite bottle and serve. It has an industrial flair with its wooden base and brass and copper hardware.
Pegasus Sports NFL Double Sided Throw
Dads will love cozying up on the couch with this blanket to watch their favorite NFL team play. It boasts the logo of their team on one side and a plaid matching the team's colorway on the other.
Beats True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds
Your dad can blast classic rock all day long without disturbing anyone thanks to these wireless noise canceling earbuds from Beats.
Monarch Dragon Slayer Pickleball Set
Continue the pickleball obsession with this set, which includes two paddles, two balls, and a drawstring backpack to carry it all to the court.
Cotton Half-Zip Sweater
This 100% cotton quarter zip sweater can be worn so many ways will keep you nice and toasty whether you're at the office or out to dinner.
Long Distance Friendship Frame
Whether you live a few states away or just want to fill him in on what's going on while he's at the office, dads will love receiving pictures on this digital frame of his family throughout the day. It's a sentimental addition to anyone's desk and comes in a set of two.
Authentic Super Nintendo SNES Mini Classic
This vintage Nintendo console filled with retro video games will bring back so many memories. It includes games like Super Mario Bros., Zelda, and more.
Commission Classic-Fit Short 9
Whether he wears them to the golf course or out to lunch with his buddies, these performance shorts are as comfy as they are stylish. Choose from seven colors.
On Men's Cloudswift 3 Running Shoes
These running shoes look as good as they feel, with cushioned technology that offers tons of support.
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS
Nobody realizes how much they'll love an Apple Watch until they start using it, and we guarantee dad will brag about how awesome it is. It comes in an array of colors and sizes.
Blackstone Tabletop Griddle Flat Top Grill
This flat top griddle from Blackstone can be used to cook everything you need for a delicious meal. Since it's portable, it can be used outside during the summer and indoors during the winter.
Plaid Flannel Pajamas
If your dad has been wearing the same hole-y t-shirt to bed for years, he'll definitely appreciate these stylish flannel pajamas.
RAK Magnetic Wristband for Holding Screws
This magnetic wristband designed to hold screws and keep them within reach will make projects so much easier.
