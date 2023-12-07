20+ Gifts For Dad That Will Never Make Him Say "I Don't Need Anything" Ever Again

From sentimental gifts that'll bring to tears to their eyes to high-tech gadgets and stylish clothes, this list has something for every dad in your life.

Why is it that when you ask dads what they want for their birthday, Christmas, or Father's Day, they always reply with "I don't need anything." The truth is, he definitely likes receiving gifts, it's just that he never actually takes the time to think about what he wants or needs, which means that it's up to you to crack the code and find something that will truly wow him. To help you out, we went ahead and rounded up 20 dad-approved gifts for every interest and price range to serve as some much-needed inspiration (thank us later). 

These gifts don't just have to be for your own dad, they also work great for the any fathers in your life, like your grandpa, uncle, or friend who's recently become a new dad. Whatever your dad is in to, there's truly something for every kind of dad on this list. From a gaming console full of retro games to his very own cocktail smoker and on-trend running shoes, we can bet that these gifts will never make dad say "I don't need anything" ever again. Keep scrolling for a list of the best gifts for dads that they'll enjoy for years to come.

Lego Executor Super Star Destroyer™

Your dad's inner child will be so happy to assemble this Lego version of the Star Destroyer from the ultimate dad franchise – Star Wars.

$69.99
Lego

Crafthouse by Fortessa Cocktail Smoking Cloche

Dads will love whipping out this cocktail smoker when guests come over. It comes with a domed cloche, apple chips, a handheld smoker, and even a recipe book.

$179.95
William Sonoma

Etsfmoa Unisex Beanie with The Light

Your dad won't ever ask you to hold the flashlight while he's doing handwork thanks to this beanie which has a built-in LED light to illuminate his project.

$29.99
$14.99
Amazon

GETPALS Wireless Charger iPhone Charging Station

This charging station is great for those with Apple products, since it has dedicated chargers for iPhones, AirPods, and Apple watches. Plus, it keeps everything neatly in one place.

$39.99
$21.99
Amazon

Williams Sonoma Black-Handled BBQ Tool Set with Storage Case

Every grill king needs a set of top-tier tools to ensure whatever's on the barbecue is cooked to perfection, and this one is simply perfect. It includes a spatula, tongs, a fork, and a basting brush plus a neat carrying case for storage.

$109.95
William Sonoma

Husky 4-Drawer Top Tool Chest

If his garage is a big ol' mess then your dad definitely needs this sturdy tool chest to neatly organize all his tools into one convenient place.

$99
New York Times Custom Football Book

Let your dad reminisce or learn about the history of his favorite NFL team with this book, which is full of newsworthy stories from The New York Times.

$130
UncommonGoods

Industrial Brass & Copper Drink Dispenser

Elevate your home bar with this awesome drink dispenser – just pop on your favorite bottle and serve. It has an industrial flair with its wooden base and brass and copper hardware.

$160
UncommonGoods

Pegasus Sports NFL Double Sided Throw

Dads will love cozying up on the couch with this blanket to watch their favorite NFL team play. It boasts the logo of their team on one side and a plaid matching the team's colorway on the other.

$44
$39.98
QVC

Beats True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds

Your dad can blast classic rock all day long without disturbing anyone thanks to these wireless noise canceling earbuds from Beats.

$149.95
$99.95
Walmart

Monarch Dragon Slayer Pickleball Set

Continue the pickleball obsession with this set, which includes two paddles, two balls, and a drawstring backpack to carry it all to the court.

$109.99
Dick's Sporting Good

Cotton Half-Zip Sweater

This 100% cotton quarter zip sweater can be worn so many ways will keep you nice and toasty whether you're at the office or out to dinner.

$98
J. Crew

The Daily Dad: 366 Meditations on Parenting, Love, and Raising Great Kids

Being a dad is no easy feat, but this book can offer some guidance. With over 300 passages filled with wisdom and insights that a reviewer called, "one of the best parts of my day."

$15.77
Amazon

Long Distance Friendship Frame

Whether you live a few states away or just want to fill him in on what's going on while he's at the office, dads will love receiving pictures on this digital frame of his family throughout the day. It's a sentimental addition to anyone's desk and comes in a set of two.

$250
UncommonGoods

Authentic Super Nintendo SNES Mini Classic

This vintage Nintendo console filled with retro video games will bring back so many memories. It includes games like Super Mario Bros., Zelda, and more.

$299.99
Walmart

Commission Classic-Fit Short 9

Whether he wears them to the golf course or out to lunch with his buddies, these performance shorts are as comfy as they are stylish. Choose from seven colors.

$88
Lululemon

On Men's Cloudswift 3 Running Shoes

These running shoes look as good as they feel, with cushioned technology that offers tons of support.

$159.99
Dick's Sporting Good

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS

Nobody realizes how much they'll love an Apple Watch until they start using it, and we guarantee dad will brag about how awesome it is. It comes in an array of colors and sizes.

$399
$369
Amazon

Blackstone Tabletop Griddle Flat Top Grill

This flat top griddle from Blackstone can be used to cook everything you need for a delicious meal. Since it's portable, it can be used outside during the summer and indoors during the winter.

$109.99
$9498
Home Depot

Plaid Flannel Pajamas

If your dad has been wearing the same hole-y t-shirt to bed for years, he'll definitely appreciate these stylish flannel pajamas.

$75
Nordstrom

RAK Magnetic Wristband for Holding Screws

This magnetic wristband designed to hold screws and keep them within reach will make projects so much easier.

$24.99
$9.99
Amazon

Now that you've got dad's gift solved, find something a gift for mom that will earn you the title of favorite child.

