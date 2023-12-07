Sister Wives' Meri Brown Alleges Kody Didn't Respect Her Enough "As a Human Being"

Sister Wives' Meri Brown is speaking her truth.
The reality star airs her grievances about ex-husband Kody Brown's alleged past emotional mistreatment in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of part three of the TLC series' season 18 Tell All special.
"Looking back on it," she says in the explosive preview for the Dec. 10 episode, "he let go of me a long time ago emotionally."
Back in January, Meri, who was legally married to Kody from 1990 to 2014, confirmed they had decided to "permanently terminate" their "marriage relationship.
And for the 52-year-old, seeing Kody's dynamic with Robyn Brown, whom he legally married in 2014 after she became his fourth spiritual wife, cemented her feelings about how he treated her.
"He's sitting here telling Robyn, 'That's the agreement that you and I made, that if I ever felt like that, then I wouldn't hold you in this place.' You know, like their agreement of their sacred covenant," Meri explained. "And I'm like, 'Why did you not respect me enough as a human being?'"
Meri continued, "I understand that you don't feel like that I'm your wife anymore, even though we made covenants and nothing has happened to break them at that point. Like, I understand that's how you feel about me, but have the respect for me as a human being to tell me to my face. And he didn't."
Meri—who shares Leon, 28, with Kody—had previously spoken on Sister Wives about the breakdown of her marriage the father of 18.
"In our religious background and when he and I got married, we married with the intention of forever," she said on the Oct. 29 episode, adding that their bond "literally was an eternal covenant."
She recalled that at some point, Kody—who also split from spiritual wives Janelle Brown and Christine Brown in recent years—allegedly told her, "Well, I'm just not interested. You can stick around if you want."
Despite Janelle and Christine's respective breakups from Kody, the two remain close.
"We still have things that we have to do when we're all family," Janelle told E! News' Francesca Amiker in November. "We have to get together for the sake of the kids and we're all friendly."
As for where she stands with her ex, Christine added, "I really hope for peace for him, and certainly to have a great relationship with his kids. That'd be awesome."
Find out more about the love lives of Sister Wives stars below: