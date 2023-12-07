Sister Wives' Meri Brown Alleges Kody Didn't Respect Her Enough "As a Human Being"

Watch : 'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says Kody Didn’t Respect Her

Sister Wives' Meri Brown is speaking her truth.

The reality star airs her grievances about ex-husband Kody Brown's alleged past emotional mistreatment in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of part three of the TLC series' season 18 Tell All special.

"Looking back on it," she says in the explosive preview for the Dec. 10 episode, "he let go of me a long time ago emotionally."

Back in January, Meri, who was legally married to Kody from 1990 to 2014, confirmed they had decided to "permanently terminate" their "marriage relationship.

And for the 52-year-old, seeing Kody's dynamic with Robyn Brown, whom he legally married in 2014 after she became his fourth spiritual wife, cemented her feelings about how he treated her.

"He's sitting here telling Robyn, 'That's the agreement that you and I made, that if I ever felt like that, then I wouldn't hold you in this place.' You know, like their agreement of their sacred covenant," Meri explained. "And I'm like, 'Why did you not respect me enough as a human being?'"