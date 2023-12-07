Sister Wives' Meri Brown Alleges Kody Didn't Respect Her Enough "As a Human Being"

Sister Wives star Meri Brown reflects on ex Kody Brown’s treatment of her in the TLC series’ season 18 Tell All sneak preview.

Watch: 'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says Kody Didn’t Respect Her

Sister Wives' Meri Brown is speaking her truth.

The reality star airs her grievances about ex-husband Kody Brown's alleged past emotional mistreatment in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of part three of the TLC series' season 18 Tell All special.

"Looking back on it," she says in the explosive preview for the Dec. 10 episode, "he let go of me a long time ago emotionally."

Back in January, Meri, who was legally married to Kody from 1990 to 2014, confirmed they had decided to "permanently terminate" their "marriage relationship.

And for the 52-year-old, seeing Kody's dynamic with Robyn Brown, whom he legally married in 2014 after she became his fourth spiritual wife, cemented her feelings about how he treated her.

"He's sitting here telling Robyn, 'That's the agreement that you and I made, that if I ever felt like that, then I wouldn't hold you in this place.' You know, like their agreement of their sacred covenant," Meri explained. "And I'm like, 'Why did you not respect me enough as a human being?'"

2023 Celebrity Breakups

 

Meri continued, "I understand that you don't feel like that I'm your wife anymore, even though we made covenants and nothing has happened to break them at that point. Like, I understand that's how you feel about me, but have the respect for me as a human being to tell me to my face. And he didn't."

Meri—who shares Leon, 28, with Kody—had previously spoken on Sister Wives about the breakdown of her marriage the father of 18.

"In our religious background and when he and I got married, we married with the intention of forever," she said on the Oct. 29 episode, adding that their bond "literally was an eternal covenant."

She recalled that at some point, Kody—who also split from spiritual wives Janelle Brown and Christine Brown in recent years—allegedly told her, "Well, I'm just not interested. You can stick around if you want."

Despite Janelle and Christine's respective breakups from Kody, the two remain close.

"We still have things that we have to do when we're all family," Janelle told E! News' Francesca Amiker in November. "We have to get together for the sake of the kids and we're all friendly."

As for where she stands with her ex, Christine added, "I really hope for peace for him, and certainly to have a great relationship with his kids. That'd be awesome."

Find out more about the love lives of Sister Wives stars below:

Kody Brown & Robyn Brown

"She looked like a soccer mom," Kody Brown once joked on Sister Wives of meeting then-single mom Robyn in 2009. "She had a van, three kids and was divorced. I thought, 'I didn't need a van, a divorced woman, and three kids in my life—that's just trouble.'"

Nearly a decade and a half on, though, they're still kicking it, the pair adding son Solomon, 12, and daughter Ariella, 7, to the squad. As for bringing on other teammates, it's not in the game plan. "I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, 'Oh, well. Those didn't work. So, on to [someone] new,'" Robyn said on the December Sister Wives: One on One special of Meri, Janelle and Christine leaving the fold. "That's hard for me. That's really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful."

Christine Brown

She got the man and the family. Going official with her and David Woolley's romance on Valentine's Day 2023, Christine Brown shared, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Two months later he added to the fantasy with a spring proposal. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," Christine told People. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

Tying the knot in Utah Oct. 7, she wrote, "I'm so blessed! I've married my best friend."

Madison Brown

The first of the 18 Brown children to walk down the aisle, Janelle's eldest daughter, Madison Brown, now 28, wed Caleb Brush at a 2016 outdoor wedding in Montana captured by TLC's cameras. Nearly seven years later, the two have multiplied their love with Josephine joining big brother Axel, 6, and big sister Evie, 4, in February.  

"One month as a family of 5 and my heart is bursting," North Carolina-based Maddie wrote on Instagram in March. "I didn't know this kind of peace amongst chaos could be had."

Leon Brown

Four years after their engagement aired on the TLC reality show, Meri Brown's only child, Leon Brown, has settled in Denver with partner Audrey Kriss. "my sweetest symphony," Leon, 28, raved of their fiancé. "Life with you truly is so sweet." Echoed Audrey, "Being your partner and watching your growth and coming into yourself over the years has been an honor and joy."

Logan Brown

Eldest kid Logan Brown, 29, got the gang back together when he married longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty in Arizona this past October. "It was a beautiful day and this mama's heart was mush the whole time," Janelle shared on Instagram of her son's wedding. "You always have such a sense of peace when your children find amazing life partners."

Mykelti Brown

More than six years after her 2016 wedding to Antonio "Tony" Padron, Mykelti Brown joked that they'd already tested the limits of their marriage vows by welcoming twins Archer and Ace into the fold in November 2022. 

"We have 3 kids and 4 moves under our belt," noted the 27-year-old, also mom to Avalon, 2. "A whole lot of good times and some hard times #surprisetwins But here we are still doing this whole marriage thing."

Aspyn Brown

In the five years since they wed, Christine's daughter Aspyn Brown, 28, and husband Mitch Thompson have traveled everywhere from Paris to Alaska. But last December, they put down roots, Mitch sharing on Instagram, "We bought our first home! Just in time for Christmas."

Gwendlyn Brown

Before hitting their one-year anniversary, Christine's daughter Gwendlyn Brown and love Beatriz Queiroz went to the happiest place on earth and marked six months together with chocolate fondue. Then came the really sweet part. The 22-year-old shared a glimpse at the candlelit, rose-filled proposal on Instagram in November 2022, writing simply, "i'm engaged!!" 

The couple wed in July, sharing the news on Instagram the caption: "Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz."

