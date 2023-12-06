Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Figure With a Cropped, Underboob-Baring Breastplate Top

Watch : Release Date For Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me…Now’ Film

Jennifer Lopez's latest look will leave your jaw on the floor.

The multihyphenate made a showstopping entrance with husband Ben Affleck at Elle's 2023 Women in Hollywood event, wearing her most fashion-forward outfit yet.

For the star-studded affair, held on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles, JLo wowed in a backless breastplate top that featured sculpted shoulder sleeves and an extremely cropped bodice that showcased her underboob. As if that weren't eye-catching enough, the futuristic Grace Ling design—pulled from the spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection—dazzled amongst the sea of flashing lights with its metallic silver liquid color.

The JLO Beauty founder paired her attention-grabbing top with a simple, black floor-length skirt. She accessorized with diamond-embellished drop earrings, black sky-high heels and a coordinating clutch.

Of course, the 54-year-old's ensemble wasn't the only moment worth noting: Jennifer took home the Icon Award.

"I don't have an Oscar, I don't have a Golden Globe, I don't have a Grammy, or a SAG award, or a BAFTA or a Critics Choice, or a Hollywood Film Award," she began her speech, per Elle. "But this is my fifth 'icon' award."