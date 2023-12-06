Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Figure With a Cropped, Underboob-Baring Breastplate Top

Jennifer Lopez's latest look will leave your jaw on the floor.
The multihyphenate made a showstopping entrance with husband Ben Affleck at Elle's 2023 Women in Hollywood event, wearing her most fashion-forward outfit yet.
For the star-studded affair, held on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles, JLo wowed in a backless breastplate top that featured sculpted shoulder sleeves and an extremely cropped bodice that showcased her underboob. As if that weren't eye-catching enough, the futuristic Grace Ling design—pulled from the spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection—dazzled amongst the sea of flashing lights with its metallic silver liquid color.
The JLO Beauty founder paired her attention-grabbing top with a simple, black floor-length skirt. She accessorized with diamond-embellished drop earrings, black sky-high heels and a coordinating clutch.
Of course, the 54-year-old's ensemble wasn't the only moment worth noting: Jennifer took home the Icon Award.
"I don't have an Oscar, I don't have a Golden Globe, I don't have a Grammy, or a SAG award, or a BAFTA or a Critics Choice, or a Hollywood Film Award," she began her speech, per Elle. "But this is my fifth 'icon' award."
While the Selena actress admitted she never thought she'd be recognized as a legend, she takes pride in what the honor represents.
"This award is also about being a representative symbol," she said, "I started off as a dancer, and then started making movies, and then records and then creating my own brand somehow, and each step of the way and each transition, there seemed to be tremendous opposition—both literal, physical and emotional—to the idea that you could do many different things and be taken seriously."
She continued, "I stand here accepting this award in awe that this is my life."
Jennifer's speech echoes similar sentiments about how she's come to realize her worth.
"I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically," she told Vogue in November. "Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today."
Keep reading to look back at Jennifer's incredible career evolution.