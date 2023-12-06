Psst, Philosophy's Bestselling Holiday Shower Gels Are 40% Off Right Now: Hurry Before They're Gone

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Can you believe we have less than a month left in 2023? The winter holidays haven't even started, but it feels like time is still flying by nonetheless. From checking off our holiday shopping list to grabbing the best deals of the year, it can get overwhelming trying to manage all the holly jolly chaos that inevitably happens every year around this time.

Knowing that, it becomes all the more important to take some time for yourself and make sure you're treating yourself to some quality you-time — say, in the form of a holiday spa day, perhaps? And no, a luxurious spa day full of pampering and self-care doesn't necessarily require you to sacrifice your wallet, not when you can get a bundle of Philosophy's cult-fave holiday shower gels for 40% off their retail value. Right now, you can score a duo of Caramel Apple, Morning Maple, or Cozy by the Fire scented shower gels for just $29 on QVC. Each full-size bottle in the set even comes in a present-ready gift bag, so if you're feeling particularly nice, you can keep one and give one to your bestie for a gift they'll actually use and love.

On the other hand, if you choose to keep both bottles in the set, we promise we won't tell Santa.