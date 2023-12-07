Best Holiday Gifts For Teachers That Will Score an A+

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's hear it for the teachers. Day in and day out they're shaping the minds of tomorrow, dealing with our kids, and, well, dealing with our kids. Whether they're teaching toddlers or teens, these hard-working individuals are often underpaid, overworked, and super stressed. Now that it's the holiday season, there's no better way to show them your appreciation than with a thoughtful gift. To give you some ideas, I've consulted with my kids' teachers, friends, messageboards, and strangers on the street, to bring you the best gift ideas for teachers.
From a year's worth of coffee pods to a 50-pack of KN95 face masks, from luxurious hand creams to an extra large tote bag, these are the practical and unique presents that educators will love. There's also an Amazon gift card, which is always a slam dunk. All you need to do is order these items before school breaks for the holidays.
So keep on scrolling to see the best gifts for teachers that might just earn you some extra credit.
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray, 5-Pack
Both celebs and TikTok are fans of these Touchland hand sanitizer sprays. And, let's be honest, teachers could always use something to get rid of germs. These sprays have a sleek design that's easy to toss in a bag and since it comes in a five-pack, you could distribute amongst a few teachers.
K'lani Hair Tie Bracelet
For the teachers who like to wear jewelry, but don't want anything flashy, these bracelet hair ties are a solid pick. You get five in a set and they're strong enough to hold back any kind (or amount) of hair.
Glass Desktop Dry-Erase Easel
This whiteboard easel is a desktop must-have. I keep it by my computer and it's so handy for writing to-dos, things to remember, and schedule updates. It's also sturdy, easy to clean, and comes with a dry erase marker.
Medium 12-Month Annual Planner
Help your child's teacher start planning for the new year with this colorful, trendy 12-month hard cover planner. It measures 8 x 6.5 inches and includes year, month, and week views, plus tons of super cute stickers, plenty of room for notes, and cool artwork.
LEMENT KN95 Face Mask Black, 50 pieces
It's always good to have a KN95 mask handy, and this 50 count pack makes that happen. They feature elastic ear loops, an adjustable nose, and come with over 50,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Boat and Tote, Open Top
Available in six colors and Small to X-Large sizes, this classic LL Bean tote bag is an essential for a busy teacher. It has plenty of room for supplies, gym clothes, or anything else an educator might need to carry, with extra strong straps that can handle everything.
Cococare Cocoa Butter Lip Balm, 5-pack
Long days in front of a class room call for extra soothing chapstick, like this Cococare five-pack. Featuring cocoa butter and vitamin E, it's moisturizing and chap preventing. And since there's so many in the pack, teachers can leave one in their desk, their pocket, their purse, or wherever they need it.
Amazon Basics USB-A to Lightning Charger Cable
Everyone could use a charging cord for their phone, like this one from Amazon Basics. It's features a 6-foot length, a durable braided design, and it's meant for iPhones. If you're buying for an Android user, you can get a charger for them here.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray
Teachers who need a refresh need this facial spray that's infused with aloe, herbs, and rosewater. Just spritz onto the face and neck, and they'll get hydration, radiance, and a glow that one reviewer reported, "doesn't feel sticky or heavy at all and is just a nice and airy."
Olay Super Serum
Packed with collagen peptides, vitamins A and E, and more, Olay's Super Serum is a luxe moisturizer that any teacher would love. It can be used everyday over a cleansed face and neck for healthier looking skin.
L'Occitane Hand Cream Favorites Collection
This hand cream collection from L'Occitane is infused with shea butter, omega-9, sweet almond oil, and more to nourish, moisturize, and soften dry skin. Reviewers report that the lotions aren't greasy and leave hands feeling smooth.
Amazon.com eGift Card
Still don't know what to get the teacher in your life? Then an Amazon gift card awaits. They come in amounts of $25, $50, $75, $100 or in custom amounts, and can be used on Amazon whenever the teacher needs it.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flow
This TikTok-famous tumbler is just what every teacher needs to stay hydrated. It's available in a wide selection of colors and sizes, plus it's made of a stainless steel that's insulated to keep cold drinks cold, hot drinks hot, and iced beverages iced for hours. The straw and easy-to-carry handle make drinking irresistible, and it comes with 29,000+ 5-star reviews.
Paper Mate Gel Pens, 14 count
A nice assortment of gel pens is always welcome by teachers. This pack comes in 14 colors with an ergonomic grip and quick-drying ink. Perfect for distributing A's, and maybe some B's.
Bento Boxes for Adults
For the teacher who always brings a lunch from home, this bento box is a solid pick. It features three compartments for food and it comes with a carrying bag and silverware attached to the lid. Plus, it's dishwasher, microwave, and freezer-safe.
The Unicorn
Sending flowers is a nice, classy way to say you care. This bestselling bouquet from UrbanStems includes a bright mix of lilac, purple, and pink blossoms. It's easy to ship and you can include a vase, as well, for an extra price.
Maxwell House Happy Brew Year Box, 366 Medium Roast Pods
You could gift teachers a gift card for a few cups of coffee, or you could go all out and get them this Maxwell House Happy Brew Year Box that includes 366 medium roast pods (one cup for every day in 2024, because it's a Leap Year).
TheraGun Mini Massage Gun
The Theragun mini massager is compact, portable, and much needed by any teacher. It comes with three foam attachments, it's easy to hold and can conveniently target sore muscles or tension (which teachers have lots of).
Peradix Hand Grip Strength Trainer, Set of 3
Being a teacher can be stressful. Help them alleviate some of that tension with a set of three stress balls. They easily fit in a hand and come in different levels of progression (soft, medium, hard).
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 10-Pack
Teachers are dealing with so many kids a day, they need some extra protection to keep their surfaces clean and mess-free. That's where this 10-pack of antibacterial hand wipes come in. There's plenty for them to keep in a desk, in their bag, or in a car, and the brand promises that they kill 99.99% of germs.
Holiday Flavored Milk Kit
For the milk and cookie loving teacher, this kit from Milk Bar is a great choice. It includes six individually wrapped cookies (Compost, Confetti and Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow flavors), plus Holiday Sugar Cookie, Apple Cider Donut, and Pumpkin Cinnamon Milk Mix, so they can make their own flavored milks. Just mix, strain with the included reusable strainer, and enjoy.
