Shannen Doherty Reveals She Underwent Brain Surgery After Discovering Husband's Alleged 2-Year Affair

Watch : Shannen Doherty Shares Cancer Has Spread to Her Bones

Shannen Doherty is reflecting on a difficult moment amid her cancer battle.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently opened up about the end of her 11-year marriage to Kurt Iswarienko, sharing she learned he'd been involved with another woman just before she underwent brain surgery.

"I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over," Shannen revealed on the premiere episode of her new podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, per People. "That my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years."

The star added that while her ex-husband wanted to be beside her leading up to the operation, she wouldn't allow it. "He wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed."

Shannen filed for divorce from the photographer in April with the couple, according to documents obtained by E! News, citing "irreconcilable differences," as the cause for their separation.